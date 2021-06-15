Fiber optics, produce, community kitchen growing at The Carver Center

“This is something that we need out there. It will be a model for other farms to do the same thing,” Triplett said.

Volunteer Roger Williams said vegetables grown on site are currently not able to be processed or cleaned in any way. The new equipment will allow rinsing and cooling of product. Having it on site at the Carver Center will show people they can also do it at home, he said.

Culpeper Extension Agent Becky Gartner offered her support for the initiative that is producing food for local families.

“It’s a great way to address food insecurity in the region, getting good quality produce to families in need so they can have better health,” she said, noting the pandemic highlighted the importance of it.

Finally, the county will apply for a grant through GIANT to construct a large pergola in front of the Carver Center for use as an outdoor classroom. It will also be gathering space for the public to use an internet hotspot at the site once the broadband project is complete.

Frazier, in whose district the historic school is located, has been an advocate for its continued upgrade.

“It is becoming a crown jewel for the county,” he said.

