Fifth-generation Culpeper area dairy farmers, located near the banks of the Rapidan River, recently finished an environmental project, with partners, for a healthier Chesapeake Bay.

Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay, Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association and Piedmont Environmental Council announced the April 5 completion of a forested riparian buffer planting at J Team Dairy.

An estimated 30 local volunteers helped plant 220 trees on an acre along a tributary of Potato Run, according to a release from Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association. The farm is near Raccoon Ford in southern Culpeper County at the Orange County line.

Dairy is still one of the top commodities in Virginia, according to organizers. The industry in Culpeper, once a thriving endeavor, has greatly minimized in the 21st century.

Molly Elgin McWilliams of J Team Dairy, in a YouTube video for the recent tree planting, said she loves being a farmer.

“I’m fifth-generation and I get to help feed the world. So it’s a pretty cool feeling,” McWilliams said in the release.

She said farmers have a responsibility to protect the environment and be sustainable.

“We need to hold onto our natural resources. It’s our job. It starts with us,” McWilliams said. “It takes a team to be able to get all of these practices together and to be able to utilize grant money and Alliance of the Chesapeake for what they have to offer.”

The Elgin Family established J Team Dairy in 2002. They milk 220 cows with a focus on strong herd genetics and high milk quality, according to the release.

The family also farms 175 acres, growing crops including corn, rye and triticale. J Team Dairy is a member of the Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association, producers of Maola dairy products.

The farm also cares about the environment, and is getting help with that on various state, local, federal and nonprofit levels.

A $1 million Innovative Nutrient & Sediment Reduction grant through National Fish and Wildlife Foundation provides funding for the unique partnership between the Alliance and Milk Producers Association now reaching local farms, according to the release.

Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation matched the grant to support implementation of sustainability practices on Virginia dairy farms supplying Maola Milk. The main goal is to help local dairy farmers reach sustainability goals while achieving broader Chesapeake Bay pollution reduction goals, the release stated.

Thanks to Culpeper Soil & Water Conservation District and Piedmont Environmental Council, all costs of the tree planting project at J Team Dairy were covered. Additional funding will cover a portion of the higher cost of implementing larger infrastructure BMPs, or Best Management Practices, for environmental waterway protection.

"Riparian buffer planting projects, like the one at J Team Dairy, provide immense contributions to water quality locally, and also contribute to Virginia’s commitment to the Chesapeake Bay Program,” said Linnea Stewart with PEC.

Installing and enhancing riparian buffers improves habitat on land and in water, increases bank stability, filters agricultural runoff, contributes to climate change resilience and offers flood protection, Stewart said.

“We thank the Elgin Family for all their work to improve water quality, and for providing the public with an opportunity to connect with the land in a palpable way that they may not experience otherwise,” she said.

The trees will help improve local water quality by reducing the amount of nutrients and sediments entering the Rappahannock River Watershed which empties into the Chesapeake Bay.

"Dairy farmers want to have a seat at the table and be considered an environmental solution,” said Lindsay Reames with Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association. “As proud owners of Maola Milk, we're pioneering unique sustainability partnerships that ensure we're the sustainable choice for dairy for consumers up and down the east coast."

The Elgin Family approaches dairy farming with a focus on animal care and sustainability, the release stated. The farm is now working with partners to construct a bedded pack barn and a manure storage facility to reduce runoff to local streams and keep cows cool, clean and dry. The farm uses cover crop practices to keep soil and nutrients on the farm and out of streams.

It’s about creating a culture of conservation and changing the way the industry operates, said Marissa Little with the milk producers cooperative association.

“Hopefully this will become a new normal in the ag industry in the Chesapeake Bay watershed and beyond,” she said in the video.

Collaboration is at the forefront of the work, said Christian Anderson, Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay.

“Many dairy farmers are leaving the industry due to low milk prices. Those who are staying in the market realize there’s a huge need to increase their operations’ sustainability,” Anderson said. “However, many cannot prioritize conservation without supply chain support that brings significant funding, technical support and incentives to manage their farms for the future.”

Chesapeake Bay Watershed health is everyone’s responsibility, he said.

“It takes a team with different backgrounds and ideas to come and work together to find solutions and create projects that have a lasting impact on local communities and the environment,” Anderson said.

Farmer McWilliams, with husband Rusty, took her baby daughter, Halle, along for the tree planting along the run and she looked quite engaged. The infant could one day be a sixth-generation dairy farmer.