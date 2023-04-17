Historic St. James’ House on Charles Street in Fredericksburg is open to the public this week for spring tours, a biannual event

Tour the site 1-4 p.m. daily during Historic Garden Week in Virginia to see its beautiful collection of antiques and decorative arts. Visitors can also stroll the handsome gardens of St. James' House, built around 1768, originally home to James Mercer, an attorney and member of the Virginia House of Burgesses.

Mercer was the first judge of the General Court in Fredericksburg, and the attorney who drew up the will of Mary Washington. Mercer built the house on land once owned by Fielding Lewis, brother-in-law of George Washington, according to a release from Washington Heritage Musuems.

The house is particularly noted for its fine collection of antique furniture and decorative arts acquired by Daniel Breslin and William Tolerton, the pair who restored St. James’ in the mid-1960s and bequeathed it to Preservation Virginia.

Washington Heritage Museums received the property by deed of gift in 2012. St. James’ House serves as the headquarters for Washington Heritage Museums. Tours are $5/adults, $3 for youth 6-18 and free for members.

See washingtonheritagemuseums.org/calendar or 540/373-5630.