From Gordonsville farm, Spanberger highlights new USDA loans for meat processing

The local congresswoman spoke about the importance of supporting small processors, increasing competition in the meat and poultry industries, and making sure American consumers have stronger and cheaper access to food ahead of the holidays—and beyond.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The livestock and poultry industries bring in millions of dollars to Central Virginia’s economy each year. Unfortunately, ongoing supply chain disruptions threaten this funding stream, as does continued consolidation within the meat industry,” Spanberger said in a statement. “That’s why I am so proud to have USDA engaging directly with Virginia’s livestock producers as it works to stimulate private investment in smaller processing facilities.”

She said the new loan program is a step in the right direction toward long-term stability and security of America’s food supply.

Spanberger expressed gratitude to the region’s cattlemen and agribusinesses for sharing their thoughts on how to increase processing capacity, meet food demand at home, and keep America’s producers competitive in the global ag economy.

Virginia Cattlemen’s Association Executive Director Brandon Reeves said cattle producers appreciate Spanberger and USDA’s efforts to increase opportunities for producers.