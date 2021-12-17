From Gordonsville farm, Spanberger highlights new USDA loans for meat processing

Homegrown beef and poultry will get a big financial infusion from guaranteed federal loans for meat processing included in the American Rescue Act.
U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, visited Gordonsville on Thursday with federal Agriculture Department brass to meet with livestock producers and highlight private investment in local processing and food-supply chain infrastructure. Spanberger serves on the House Agriculture Committee, chairing its Conservation and Forestry Subcommittee.
Last week, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack deployed $100 million under the new Food Supply Chain Guaranteed Loan Program, making available nearly $1 billion in loan guarantees.
These investments will help processing and supply chain infrastructure to ultimately deliver more opportunities and fairer prices for farmers, as well as eliminate bottlenecks in the food supply chain, Spanberger’s office said Thursday.
U.S. Department of Agriculture Under Secretary for Rural Development Xochitl Torres Small and USDA Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs Jenny Moffitt joined Spanberger for Thursday’s tour of Knight Cattle Corp. and Piedmont Processing on James Madison Highway in Orange County. Virginia Cattlemen’s Association members were also represented.
The local congresswoman spoke about the importance of supporting small processors, increasing competition in the meat and poultry industries, and making sure American consumers have stronger and cheaper access to food ahead of the holidays—and beyond.
“The livestock and poultry industries bring in millions of dollars to Central Virginia’s economy each year. Unfortunately, ongoing supply chain disruptions threaten this funding stream, as does continued consolidation within the meat industry,” Spanberger said in a statement. “That’s why I am so proud to have USDA engaging directly with Virginia’s livestock producers as it works to stimulate private investment in smaller processing facilities.”
She said the new loan program is a step in the right direction toward long-term stability and security of America’s food supply.
Spanberger expressed gratitude to the region’s cattlemen and agribusinesses for sharing their thoughts on how to increase processing capacity, meet food demand at home, and keep America’s producers competitive in the global ag economy.
Virginia Cattlemen’s Association Executive Director Brandon Reeves said cattle producers appreciate Spanberger and USDA’s efforts to increase opportunities for producers.
He noted USDA data showing cattle farmers’ share of retail value fell from 51.5 percent in 2015 to 37.3 percent in 2020—while the price of beef has skyrocketed along with farmers’ input costs.
“When you combine that with packers investing in alternative protein, it is increasingly important for us to have increased packing capacity at the local and state level," Reeves said. “We thank the congresswoman and USDA for creating this program, and look forward to seeing local Virginia processing expand."
USDA will partner with lenders to guarantee loans of up to $40 million to help eligible entities expand meat and poultry processing capacity and finance other food supply chain infrastructure. The program has a 19 percent reserve in place for meat and poultry projects.
Lenders may provide the loans to eligible cooperatives, corporations, for profits, nonprofits, tribal communities, public bodies and people in rural and urban areas.
Culpeper Star-Exponent staff writers Allison Brophy Champion and Clint Schemmer contributed to this report.