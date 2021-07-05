 Skip to main content
Giant Woodville cabbages weigh in at 25 pounds each
Vegetables are growing large and green in Rappahannock County this season.

Lewis Atkins of Woodville shared photos of humongous cabbages he grew in his garden, weighing 25 pounds each. His daughter, Stacy Scott, modeled with the leafy greens in the large growing area.

A medium-sized cabbage found in grocery stores typically weight 2 to 2.5 pounds. According to Guinness World Records, the heaviest cabbage weighed 138.25 pounds and was presented at the Alaska State Fair by Scott A. Robb in Palmer, Alaska, summer of 2012.

Lewis recently used four heads of Virginia grown cabbage to make 36 quarts of sauerkraut, enough topping for hotdogs to feed the whole neighborhood on Fourth of July.

Cucumbers are in abundance in 2021 as well in his Rappahannock plot. Atkins has previously shared pictures of his impressive produce from past growing seasons, and this year’s did not disappoint.

