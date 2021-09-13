Hard work and reward: local couple breeds sport horses on Culpeper area farm

“Business-wise, it was nerve wracking just because we count on a certain number of sales of foals to keep the herd size, expect a certain amount of turnover each year,” Jim Miller said. “Not having any income from sales and the prospect of having higher expenses over the winter…more feed, more hay, your expenses go up, your income goes down it’s not good when those things happen at the same time.

“As things turned out we actually were turning people away because we didn’t have anything left for sale. In a lot of ways people started thinking about recreation much more,” he said of an effect of the pandemic.

Greenstone Farm is purposefully run including scheduled rotating of the horses around the property to conserve the land. Horses are very destructive, said Jim Miller during the congresswoman’s visit, and will eat everything around them. In the first few years, they planted grass and in some places it gotten eaten down to the bare ground, he said.

Stomping also strips the groundcover so a rotational system maintains the grass with the horses evenly grazing the land, Miller said. He said he stumbled on rotational grazing as something sheep farmers do.