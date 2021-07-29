House OKs $200,000 to replace Carver Center roof

On behalf of the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors, board Chairman Gary Deal expressed his “deepest appreciation” for the appropriation won by Spanberger.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The Carver Center’s revitalization as a cultural, agricultural and vocational education campus is incredibly important to our community,” Deal said. “Support of this project will improve an iconic community facility and provide educational opportunities for the residents of not only Culpeper County, but the entire region.”

Deal thanked the Alumni Association and its 4-County Museum for working to share The Carver Center’s legacy with people through education and community outreach.

Spanberger said she was encouraged by the House vote and vowed to keep the money moving through the Senate and to President Biden’s desk to be signed into law.

“The Carver Center is already serving the Culpeper community, supporting education and agriculture, growing hundreds of pounds of food to be donated to the local food bank, as well as educating future generations of the history and inequities of segregation,” the 7th Congressional District lawmaker said. “This project, in developing a regional education campus, stands to benefit local agriculture producers, food banks, businesses, and local residents.”