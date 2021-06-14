It's Virginia Agriculture Week

June 13–19 is Virginia Agriculture Week to recognize and celebrate the many contributions of the state's agricultural community, according to a resolution adopted by Gov. Ralph Northam.

The Governor, First Lady, and Northam Administration officials will visit sites throughout Virginia to highlight the economic impact of the agriculture industry and the role of farmers and agribusinesses in providing safe, abundant, and affordable foods and products enjoyed here, distributed across the country, and exported around the world.

Farming is the state's largest private sector, contributing $70 billion to the annual economy and employing more than 334,000 Virginians, according to Northam.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Virginia’s agricultural community has gone above and beyond to protect the health of consumers and their employees and modify business models to continue operations, maintain the food supply chain, and reach new audiences,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Bettina Ring.

With more than 44,000 farms, Virginia has one of the most diverse agricultural sectors in the nation. It includes traditional farming and forestry operations, value-added processing, award-winning wineries and craft beverage production, urban agriculture, agritourism operations, and more.