Lakota Farm's Engh is Conservationist of the Year

Culpeper County farmer Jeremy Engh of Lakota Ranch was recently named Conservationist of the Year by Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District.

Engh and his family have a long history of conservation on their 730-acre farm situated along the Rappahannock River in Remington.

Lakota Ranch is home to the oldest and most prominent Devon beef cattle herd in the nation, a reputation the Engh family has held since the 1950s, according to a Conservation District release.

The total operation consists of 1,200 acres of owned and rented land where 350 cows graze year-round, utilizing intensive rotational grazing, strip grazing and mob grazing management on stockpiled forages.

The livestock are excluded from all streams on the farm, have alternative water troughs to drink from supplied by both wells and spring developments, contributing to water health. They also have stream crossings that can act as hardened access watering points when needed, the release stated. The farms are routinely soil sampled and follow nutrient management plans.

The fields are a rich mix of forages with cool and warm seasons species. Annually, the operation frost seeds nearly 500 acres with a clover mix, that consists of about half clover varieties, and a heavy mix of forbs, legumes and grass seed varieties, the release stated.

Lakota Ranch also grazes 60 acres of summer annuals and 80 acres of winter annuals yearly and have incorporated native warm season perennials such as gamma, blue stem and switchgrass within their river bottom fields.

Rotational grazing, mob grazing and strip grazing are all management tools Engh utilizes to improve the fields year after year and keep his herds fat and happy. At the home farm, there are close to 30 pasture fields for livestock rotation.

The local farmer rotates the herds far before the grasses reach minimum grazing height and maintains a thick stockpile in many of the fields. Engh avoids herbicides and manages for invasive species, weeds and undesirable grazing species by bush-hogging and using cattle to encourage ideal forages.

Engh, in addition, has regularly made his own expertise and the farm available for workshops and teaching others, further supporting the nomination.