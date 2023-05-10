Why did the chicken cross the road? Maybe it was to evade new rules coming from the county, and now the town, about keeping backyard birds.

Following suit with its counterparts on the Board of Supervisors, Culpeper Town Council Tuesday night held a first reading of a new ordinance seeking to limit the number of chickens, ducks, geese and quail that residents can keep outside their homes.

The town has not previously restricted the keeping of fowl within its limits, but some neighbors of late have complained of free-range chickens wandering into their yards and causing damage to gardens, landscaping and elsewhere.

The proposed town ordinance, in addition to the number of birds, would regulate housing conditions for the birds, requiring a covered coop with a minimum area of 2 square feet per bird and an uncovered, fenced outdoor run area with a minimum area of 8 square feet per bird.

Fowl would have to be kept in coops or fenced run area at all times, according to the ordinance under consideration. Residents running afoul of the rules could be fined $100.

Town staff indicated enforcement would largely be restricted to the coop and run requirements.

“The proposal does not address unclaimed chickens that are at large as staff does not have the capability or manpower to currently tackle this issue,” a town report stated.

Councilman Travis Brown, in discussing limits on the number of backyard fowl, said the intent is to hinder “a menagerie of birds.” Councilman Joe Short said he was not sure the town needed to enact a hard cap on the number of birds residents can keep in their yards.

“I haven’t heard of a petting zoo yet,” he commented, adding that would be pretty cool for kids.

A second reading on the new fowl ordinance was set for the June 13 council meeting.

A separate county ordinance, set for public hearing at the June 6 supervisors meeting, would pertain to the keeping of chickens on single-family residential lots. The first proposed rule is, “No person shall keep any rooster.”

The county ordinance also seeks to restrict the use of residential chickens to only non-commercial household egg production, prohibiting commercial slaughtering of chickens or selling of eggs onsite. The county ordinance also specifies coops must be located no closer than 50 feet to any adjoining property line and limits the number of chickens to six birds.

Also at Tuesday’s meeting, the town council approved a new, 25-year contract with Crown Castle Fiber LLC to lay underground internet fiber in town.

They also unanimously approved a $58.35 million general fund budget for fiscal year 2023-24 and an equalized real estate tax rate of 6.6 cents for every $100 of assessed value, down from 8.8 cents in the current year.

In addition, as part of the new budget, the average residential town utility customer will pay $1.23 more monthly for town electric, $1.61 more for sewer service and $1.01 more for water.

Finally, the council unanimously approved transferring $700,000 from electric fund reserves to cover rising purchase power costs from Dominion and increased demand from town customers.

The FY23 budget originally adopted included purchased power costs estimated at $7.7 million. Since the adoption of the budget last year, the fuel adjustment surcharge increased twice, Dominion billing rates increased and town electric customer consumption increased in excess of original projections, according to a town report.

Consumption increases are attributed to post pandemic resumption of business and activities, increased power requirements for upgrades by a commercial customer, and general overall growth of the town utility customer base, the report stated.

An updated FY23 purchased power projection shows total expenditures at around $9.8 million, largely attributable to fuel adjustment surcharge increases from Dominion of around of $1.8 million.

Budgeted FY23 Electric Fund revenues will be increased by $1.4 million, and expenditures will be increased by $2.1 million. These amendments required the $700,000 transfer from reserves.