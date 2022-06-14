Local beef, potato chips and farmers market benefit from Virginia Ag Week grants

Just in time for Virginia Ag Week, June 12-18, a pair of local farm projects will grow with financial support from the state.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Monday announced 11 Virginia cities and counties would receive $214,000 in state funds to support new investments in infrastructure supporting food and farming systems.

Initiatives in Orange and Fauquier counties both received backing, along with a salty snack endeavor over the mountain.

The competitively-awarded Governor’s Agriculture & Forestry Industry Development Fund Infrastructure matching grants invest in missing infrastructure impeding small-scale farmers and food producers from growing, according to a release from Youngkin’s office.

Meat processing in Orange, grain milling, oyster production, food and beverage, and shepherding all got support through the latest round of AFID grants, as well as an expanded farmers market in Warrenton and a commercial kitchen in Bedford County.

“As we begin this weeklong celebration of agriculture, Virginia’s largest industry, I am pleased to partner with our local governments through the AFID program to make strategic investments into the infrastructure our farmers and food producers need to be successful,” Youngkin said. “It is through innovative partnerships like these, where the private and public sectors come together to identify and address critical needs, that we can keep the Commonwealth moving forward.”

Piedmont Processing on James Madison Highway in Gordonsville received $25,000 to purchase a new walk-in freezer, increasing cooler space 40 percent, according to the governor’s release.

Some 75 to 100 local producers rely on the facility to process meat locally, but Piedmont Processing’s growth has been limited by insufficient cooler space for aging beef.

In Fauquier, the county will invest the $7,500 grant in farmer’s market for signs, tables, tents, a sound system and two cold storage units. Warrenton Farmer’s Market on Main St. runs 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays, April-October.

In Mount Jackson, Route 11 Potato Chips will use its $25,000 AFID grant on four oil tanks. Shenandoah County reports an urgent need for oil storage at the business as global supply chain disruptions have threatened the reliability of sunflower oil delivery.

Route 11 has been in operation for more than 25 years and purchases more than one million pounds of Virginia-grown potatoes each year for its tasty chips, according to the governor’s release. Installing the new oil tanks will enable Route 11 to purchase in bulk and guarantee a continuous, lower-cost supply of oil.

“Virginia Ag Week provides us an opportunity to not just appreciate the many positive impacts agriculture brings to our daily lives, from the delicious food on our plate to the beautiful farmland out our window, but to also think about how agriculture can be made even better,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matt Lohr in a statement.

AFID Infrastructure Grant Program makes awards of up to $25,000 in partnership with local governments. Applications for the next round will be accepted Oct. 1 through Nov. 1. Contact Jennifer.Perkins@vdacs.virginia.gov.