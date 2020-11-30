Local Christmas tree farms ready for holidays amid COVID

As people prepare for the holidays, local Christmas tree farms are prepared for the month of madness that is December.
Throughout Central Virginia, there are a variety of choices for those seeking the perfect tree whether it is a Charlie Brown sapling or a 10-foot tall concolor fir.
The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services estimates that Virginia has more than 500 tree farms with annual Christmas tree sales of $10 million.
“Buying a real, Virginia-grown Christmas tree is an important way to support farmers and it is also great for the environment,” said Bettina Ring, Virginia Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry. “Trees are renewable and recyclable and for every tree cut two or three seedlings are planted in their place.”
Orange, Madison and Greene counties have a number of farms that are cut-your-own operations.
The 2020 season presents multiple challenges, from a continued shortage of trees to the COVID-19 public health crisis, but local farmers are enthusiastic about the beginning of the season and believe that 2020 business will be strong because so many families are looking for ways to continue holiday traditions.
Picking and cutting down a live tree is a safe, outdoor activity during the pandemic and one of the few “normal” traditions in a season turned upside down by COVID-19.
Tree shortages have been a problem for the past few years. Timothy Williams, owner of Spruce Rock Farm in Madison County and an active member of the Virginia Christmas Tree Growers Association, explained the national shortage began during the 2008 recession and weather troubles in many growing areas have continued that trend.
“Most of the trees we plant take 10 to 12 years to reach market size of six to nine feet,” he said. “Growers didn’t plant as many trees back in 2008 during the recession. Then, a lot of the top growing regions have had weather problems as drought and storm damage have wiped out trees. The past few years we have seen high demand and low supply as millennials are buying a lot of trees.”
Meanwhile, local farms are making last-minute preparations to prepare for the arrival of visitors in the coming weeks. Most operations open the Friday after Thanksgiving and owners are busy adding COVID-19 protections for staff and customers.
John Ensor, owner of Greene Meadows Farm in Stanardsville, has been preparing for this year’s opening by making a few changes to the operation, including an addition of a porch to the sales shed so customers can have protection from the weather without being outside.
“We’re looking forward to a good season,” said Esnor, who has been operating the farm since 2003. “We have adjusted a few things for COVID but we’re really excited the season is almost here. This year we will be screening our staff [for COVID symptoms], and have set up hand sanitizing stations and sanitizing stations for tools. Other things like encouraging social distancing, moving the cash register and serving hot cider and hot chocolate from a window will keep everyone safe while having the traditional Christmas experience.”
Other farms are taking similar steps to ensure safety of staff and customers while working to create a treasured Christmas experience, and one that brings customers back for decades.
Steve and Jo Satterfield, owners of the Elysium Tree Farm in Rapidan, planted their first trees in 1982 and have some customers that have been coming every year since the couple opened for business in 1990. This is the second season that the Satterfields will be selling trees by invitation only. The couple tried the system in 2019 to satisfy demand and honor their long-term customers.
“Last year we sent letters to all our past customers inviting them to come to the farm during business hours to get their trees,” Jo Satterfield said. “While the system isn’t perfect, we were able to supply our long-term customers with trees. The season before, we were sold out a few weeks before Christmas.”
Steve Satterfield explained the national tree shortage, combined with their slower rate of replanting, left many repeat customers without a tree.
“This isn’t a business where you get rich,” he said. “We chose to do this so we could meet people and be a part of their Christmas experience. There are so many customers that Jo and I now consider friends. Being able to visit and share the farm is important.”
Spruce Rock also offers appointment times and the ability to pay online for customers seeking more of a hands-off transaction.
The Ensors, Satterfields and Williams all agree that demand for live trees has been high in recent years. Greene Meadow and Spruce Rock supplement the cut-your-own tree business with sales of pre-cut trees.
“I’ll be picking up a few hundred concolor, Fraser and Canaan firs early Thanksgiving week,” Ensor said.
Williams also brings in pre-cut trees and explained that many popular varieties, like Fraser firs, aren’t suited to growing at the elevation of his farm. Spruce Rock offers these pre-cut trees for sale that have been harvested from a trusted source no earlier than the week before Thanksgiving.
While cost of a cut-your-own tree is higher than a pre-cut tree from a big-box retailer, the experience often adds value. The farmers all offer hot beverages, other attractions like tractors, sleighs and Santa Claus, as well as items like hand-made wreaths and homemade jam for sale.
Satterfield added. “It’s not just the tree. They come for a day on the farm, to catch up and talk about all of what has happened. And the kids, they come for the cookie. We give every kid a homemade sugar cookie in the shape of a tree. The little ones might not remember the tree or the mountain view but they definitely remember Jo’s cookies.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!