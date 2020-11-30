Local Christmas tree farms ready for holidays amid COVID

Tree shortages have been a problem for the past few years. Timothy Williams, owner of Spruce Rock Farm in Madison County and an active member of the Virginia Christmas Tree Growers Association, explained the national shortage began during the 2008 recession and weather troubles in many growing areas have continued that trend.

“Most of the trees we plant take 10 to 12 years to reach market size of six to nine feet,” he said. “Growers didn’t plant as many trees back in 2008 during the recession. Then, a lot of the top growing regions have had weather problems as drought and storm damage have wiped out trees. The past few years we have seen high demand and low supply as millennials are buying a lot of trees.”

Meanwhile, local farms are making last-minute preparations to prepare for the arrival of visitors in the coming weeks. Most operations open the Friday after Thanksgiving and owners are busy adding COVID-19 protections for staff and customers.

John Ensor, owner of Greene Meadows Farm in Stanardsville, has been preparing for this year’s opening by making a few changes to the operation, including an addition of a porch to the sales shed so customers can have protection from the weather without being outside.