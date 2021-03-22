Locals question source, level of bacteria in Culpeper's Mountain Run Watershed

Improving the health of Culpeper County’s Mountain Run Watershed, on the state’s “impaired waters” list, continues to be an ongoing priority and subject of study for a multi-agency workgroup led by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality.
The aim is to decrease levels of fecal bacteria in the100,000-acre watershed’s waterways, making it unsafe for recreational use, including popular Mountain Run Lake. This will be done by determining sources of the e-coli pollution and expand “best management practices” through creation of a formal implementation plan. Development of that plan, with public input, launched last fall and is slated for completion in December of 2021.
State data from seven monitoring stations shows bacteria levels tripled from 2010 to 2020 in waterways in and around the town of Culpeper, including Muddy Run and upper Hazel River. Human recreational contact with the waters can result in illness, according to DEQ.
During the most recent Mountain Run Watershed work group meetings in January and February, disagreement surfaced among local and state officials about what’s most to blame for the bacteria levels – agricultural sources or residential septic.
DEQ nonpoint source coordinator Dave Evans is project lead for the state. Also involved in the conversation are Culpeper Soil & Water Conservation District, Culpeper Cooperative Extension, Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commission, Culpeper County, Town of Culpeper, Friends of the Rappahannock and Piedmont Environmental Council as well as private citizens.
Testing done after heavy rain events as experienced in recent years can contribute to higher bacteria readings as landed Mountain Run on the impaired waters list, DEQ acknowledged. Local officials questioned if DEQ had collected enough data for an accurate assessment of actual e-coli levels.
Greg Wichelns with Soil & Water Conservation questioned Evans about “the extent of the impairments” in the waterways, saying data points may be inadequate. Carl Stafford with Cooperative Extension also had doubts.
Evans responded while DEQ data was limited in some places, readings were recent for the Hazel River. As for Mountain Run Lake, it just barely exceeded the listing criteria for impaired waters, Evans said, noting more intensive DEQ monitoring through Friends of Rappahannock was now taking place there.
Sarah Sivers with DEQ said the state agency, with its limited staffing, preschedules bacteria monitoring collection times and that it is hopefully done during different climactic events so as to assess water quality in varying weather conditions. Evans added 2018 was a historically rainy year, and that during significant rains more bacteria from land get flushed into the waterways.
Stafford cautioned against describing the local water impairments as “extreme” and “severe” without explanation. “Your words carry a lot of weight,” he told Evans during the recent work group meetings.
Wichelns added, “We have zero information about what the source of the actual e-coli bacteria is … we don’t know if it’s septic systems … we don’t know if it’s livestock … stormwater pipes … we need to be able to ID where it is coming from.”
Nonpoint source pollution, Evans’ specialty, occurs when rain runs off farmland, city streets, construction sites, suburban lawns, roofs and driveways into waterways, in this case, the Mountain Run Watershed. It spans the town of Culpeper, the high growth corridor west of town and the northern reaches of the county, slightly into Rappahannock County and to the east to the border of Fauquier County.
According to DEQ, there are 70 treated waste discharge permits in the Mountain Run Watershed including 34 for releasing domestic sewage and 28 for stormwater industrial waste.
Dairy farming has greatly diminished in Culpeper County, Stafford said, in noting an associated decrease in impact to local waterways. A known contributor to water pollution is “people and their activities” and the influence of development on displacing natural habitat. Some in the work group also blamed geese for bacterial impacts.
Wichelns said more agricultural land is not being created in Culpeper, but that more housing developments have been in the past 10 to 15 years.
Thousands of new homes have been built in that time in Culpeper and miles of new pavement laid over former green land with associated rapid population growth.
Why prioritize livestock exclusion fencing for cleaning up the watershed pollution, Stafford asked, saying it targets agricultural uses as the primary source of the pollution.
Evans responded agency experience shows the greatest amount of bacteria in waterways comes from water runoff from pasturelands.
David Massie with Culpeper Soil & Water said it would be important to keep various options open to farmers for installing fencing as well as incentives, as the district offers. Evans asked what types of water quality improvements were most helpful in the past.
Wichelns responded providing payment for implementing best practices and maximizing program flexibility, adding “you’d have to have your head in the sand” to not be aware of all the water improvement programs the district already offers.
In follow-up correspondence responding to Stafford’s point that DEQ should communicate very clearly about water quality monitoring, Evans clarified that most Mountain Run Watershed monitoring stations show moderate to high levels of bacteria criterion exceedances over the time span DEQ has sampled water quality. In addition, most of the stations show increased bacteria levels and a higher rate of criterion exceedances in the most recent years, in comparison with earlier sampling.
Best management practices for improving local water quality have long been actively pursued in Culpeper including septic system cost sharing programs for pump-outs and upgrades, livestock exclusion fencing (barring farm animals from streams and rivers) and pasture management.
Current pasture management in Culpeper County is around 2,600 acres, according to DEQ, which had recommended four times that be put into additional pasture management, while recognizing it as an unrealistic goal.
According to USDA, poor grazing management can result in contamination of surface and subsurface waters through bacterial contamination, nutrient over-enrichment, and soil erosion from pastures.
The Mountain Run Watershed implementation plan, which will ultimately require federal approval from the EPA, will be based on similar approved DEQ BMP implementation plans, Evans told the work group during the recent meetings. Culpeper already has four approved watershed implementation plans and has received multiple grants for implementing aforementioned solutions to improve water shed quality.
Targeted water quality monitoring in the watershed by Friends of the Rappahannock is underway, an initiative that also includes park/stream clean-ups, interpretative signs for the Spring Street entrance to Yowell Meadows park, tree give-aways, educational programs, and training focused on advancing citizen science. Guided paddle events are held on Lake Pelham, which include catch-n-release fishing.
To address residential impacts of pollution in the watershed, DEQ recommended in preliminary documents 1,750 septic pumpouts, nearly 900 repairs and additional upgrades. Other solutions include creation of bio retention facilities to catch water runoff and tree planting, said Michele Edwards with RRRC, along with landscaping, urban nutrient management and pet waste management.
The town of Culpeper plans to install more pet waste stations in its parks, all located in the Mountain Run Watershed, and is working with Friends of the Rappahannock on its multiple stream cleaning events to remove trash from Mountain Run.
Wichelns said his agency has effectively managed a residential cost share program for improving septic systems in the five counties that is well-positioned to come back.
Addressing benthic impairments in the watershed is another focus of the BMP implementation plan.
Another work group meeting is scheduled for the near future.
