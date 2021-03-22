Locals question source, level of bacteria in Culpeper's Mountain Run Watershed

Wichelns added, “We have zero information about what the source of the actual e-coli bacteria is … we don’t know if it’s septic systems … we don’t know if it’s livestock … stormwater pipes … we need to be able to ID where it is coming from.”

Nonpoint source pollution, Evans’ specialty, occurs when rain runs off farmland, city streets, construction sites, suburban lawns, roofs and driveways into waterways, in this case, the Mountain Run Watershed. It spans the town of Culpeper, the high growth corridor west of town and the northern reaches of the county, slightly into Rappahannock County and to the east to the border of Fauquier County.

According to DEQ, there are 70 treated waste discharge permits in the Mountain Run Watershed including 34 for releasing domestic sewage and 28 for stormwater industrial waste.

Dairy farming has greatly diminished in Culpeper County, Stafford said, in noting an associated decrease in impact to local waterways. A known contributor to water pollution is “people and their activities” and the influence of development on displacing natural habitat. Some in the work group also blamed geese for bacterial impacts.

Wichelns said more agricultural land is not being created in Culpeper, but that more housing developments have been in the past 10 to 15 years.