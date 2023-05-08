A longtime local married couple living off the land as part of Virginia’s thriving wine industry recently won the Distinguished Alumni Award from their alma mater, Southern Illinois University.

Al and Cheryl Kellert planted their first grape vines in 1986 at what would become Gray Ghost Vineyards in Amissville, located on the Culpeper and Rappahannock county line. They are still at it nearly four decades later, and receiving recognition for their work from where it all started.

Al Kellert and Cheryl Greeley met at Southern Illinois University in 1967. She got a degree in journalism and he got a degree in chemistry.

He served as military police officer during the Vietnam War and she worked as a staff writer for the State Journal-Register in Springfield, Illinois.

They got married in 1971 and moved to Smithfield, VA, where he worked for Smithfield Foods and later the U.S. Postal Service, according to an award announcement from Southern Illinois University.

The Kellerts purchased the small local farm in the Piedmont 37 years ago and started in the wine business. Since then, their varieties have received more than 3,000 awards, including Best of Class honors in San Francisco, Los Angeles and Sonoma, California.

“They have also worked closely with Virginia Tech agriculture research on studies to control the grape berry moth’s reproductive cycle and methods to organically control weed growth in vineyards,” according to the award announcement.

“The Kellerts have become prominent speakers throughout the United States on subjects ranging from the history of grape growing to developing marketing programs for new and existing wineries. The couple have also helped nearly a dozen new wineries get started.”

Their two children, Amy and Al, and four grandchildren are also involved with the winery. The couple maintains a great love for their collage alma mater in Carbondale, Ill., which is responsible for bringing them together.

“We have always taken great pride in attending SIU and knowing our years there were instrumental in who we are today,” Albert Kellert said. “We also followed SIU over the years as it had its ups and downs. We are truly encouraged with where this great university is going today, and hope that the young men and women attending it will have as rich an experience as we had.”

Receiving the award from Southern Illinois University was one of the most exciting and humbling things they ever experienced, the couple said in an email to the Star-Exponent.

“(The school) was a large part of our lives and this was just another addition to the fond memories we have of the university,” the Kellerts said.

It is the highest honor awarded to a graduate of the university, according to Amy K Payette, Director of Marketing at Gray Ghost. Previous recipients have included Walt Frazier (NBA), Dennis Franz (NYPD Blue actor) and Mark Victor Hansen (co-author of Chicken Soup for the Soul).

The Kellerts said their years of winemaking at Gray Ghost has been a very rewarding experience.

“It’s given us the opportunity to make so many lasting friendships as well as making it possible to give back to a community we love,” they said.