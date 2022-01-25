Madison couple wins 3rd place in Young Farmers & Ranchers competition

Success in agriculture is built on the growth, setbacks, sacrifices and lessons that recently earned Madison County farmers Roger and Amanda Scott third place in American Farm Bureau Federation’s Young Farmers & Ranchers Achievement Award competition.

The couple was recognized at the national convention Jan. 10 in Atlanta, following their first-place win in the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation contest in November.

The Achievement Award honors young farmers who are successful in production agriculture and provide leadership on and off the farm.

Through an exhaustive application and interview process, the Scotts were evaluated on a combination of their farm’s growth and financial progress, Farm Bureau leadership and industry involvement outside of Farm Bureau.

The husband and wife are first-generation farmers and have numerous enterprises that comprise their 1,200-acre farm. They operate two turkey houses, a poultry litter hauling and spreading business, a beef cow-calf operation and a custom hay business.

Amanda Scott is a livestock veterinarian serving farmers in the region. The couple created their farm with no outside financial support, relying on strong partnerships and family members pitching in to help.

At the state-level contest, the judges offered high marks on the Scotts’ interview, collaborative communication style and strong bond running the farm.

Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall presented the national award on stage in front of an audience of 5,000 at the convention’s closing session. The Scotts said they were humbled to earn a top spot in the competition.

“This was an opportunity to share our story with the world,” Roger said.

And the pool of competitors was impressive, Amanda added. “We were a little shocked when they called our name for third place!”

National contest sponsors presented the Scotts with a Case IH 40” Combination Roll Cabinet and Top Chest and a $500 Case IH parts card courtesy of Case IH, as well as a $2,500 Investing in Your Future cash prize courtesy of AmericanAg. In addition, they received $1,850 worth of Stanley Black & Decker merchandise courtesy of Stanley Black & Decker.

State-level prizes included one year’s use of a Kubota tractor of their choice; a farm utility vehicle from Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance Co.; and cash awards of $1,000 from Farm Credit, $500 from VFBF and $500 from Chesterfield County Farm Bureau.