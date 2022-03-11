Madison meat processer expansion gets Youngkin's first AFID grant

A Madison County farm operation specializing in wild game processing is investing nearly half-million dollars to expand its services to local livestock producers that have seen a surge in demand during the pandemic.

A $40,000 grant from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund, Glenn Youngkin's first of his administration, will support the initiative.

Hidden Pines Meat Processing LLC, southwest of the town of Madison, is expanding to year-round operations and adding USDA inspections to meet surging consumer demand for locally produced meats, according to a news release on Thursday from Gov. Youngkin.

This expansion will lead to the creation of at least seven new jobs and enable the company to process over 1,100 locally raised beef cattle, hogs, lambs, and goats each year, the release stated.

“Virginia’s livestock producers have been clear, in order to serve their customers and grow their businesses, they need more local processing options for their animals. That’s why I’m thrilled that this Administration’s first AFID award is doing just that,” said Youngkin.

“By partnering with forward-thinking counties like Madison, which understands the value of investing in their agricultural economy, to support the growth of a family-owned, farm-based business like Hidden Pines, we are bringing real benefit to Virginia’s hardworking farming community.”

Since 2003, owners Shawn and Ali Woodfolk, a husband-wife team, have grown Hidden Pines to become one of the largest game processors in the state, according to the governor.

“We feel incredibly thankful for the opportunity to provide quality meat processing services to the region and are hopeful that our ability to provide employment opportunities to our community, will have a positive impact,” the couple said in a statement.

“We would especially like to thank Madison County, Virginia Cooperative Extension, Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and the Administration for their support in launching this project with us.”

Virginia Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matthew Lohr said the pandemic has presented many challenges to Virginia’s agricultural community, especially livestock producers whose livelihoods rely on being able to process and sell their animals locally.

“By making strategic investments like this to help grow the Commonwealth’s meat processing capacity, we are creating important new market opportunities for our farmers, as well as local options for our consumers,” he said.

Agriculture is the foundation of Madison, said Board of Supervisors Chairman Clay Jackson.

“Seeing new innovative investments by young agriculturalists like Sean and Ali Woodfolk, will help to preserve the quality of life we all enjoy, while providing much needed services to not only our community, but the State as well,” Jackson said.

Local meat processors play a critical role in connecting small and medium-sized livestock producers to the local customer base that sustains their operations, noted State Sen. Emmett Hanger. The expansion at Hidden Pines will alleviate extended processing lead-times across the region, and help local producers add more value to their products, he said.

Hidden Pines Meat Processing offers a full-line of value-added products and is as a major donor to Hunters for the Hungry, where sportsmen donate meat to people in need.

In response to the pandemic-induced surge in demand for local meats, Hidden Pines plans to leverage its experience in meat processing and reputation for quality to grow from being just a seasonal game processor to a year-round meat processing operation, the governor’s release stated.

By offering USDA inspection services, farmers who have their animals processed there can sell it retail and wholesale. Since the pandemic began, wait time for meat processing is a year or more, according to the release.

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services worked with Madison County and its Economic Development Authority on the project.

Created in 2012, the AFID Fund provides local governments a performance-based, economic development incentive to support new and expanding agriculture and forestry-based businesses in their communities which the localities match with local funds.

Since its inception, AFID has awarded over $10 million to 115 businesses creating over 3,150 jobs, $1 billion in new investment, and commitments to purchase over $1.15 billion of Virginia-grown agriculture and forestry products, according to Youngkin.

The Madison meat processer is nestled on the property of White Oak Run Farm, the family's beef cattle and crop farm, according to hiddenpinesmeatprocessing.com/

Shawn Woodfolk an alumnus of Virginia Tech, received his agricultural degree in 1998 and was pursing his passion in active farming when an opportunity to purchase Hidden Pines presented itself, according to the web site.

With encouragement and support from family and friends, he purchased Hidden Pines from its original owner with an initial goal to supplement income in the offseason of crop farming.

"What began as a small processing operation out of his father’s garage has since evolved into a large-scale processing facility that averages two thousand plus deer per season, in addition to bear and wild boar," the web site stated. And growing.

In a follow-up email on Friday, Ali Gentry-Woodfolk said they hope to start livestock processing by June or July, contingent on contractors and passing of inspection.

"Our futuristic goal is to be a direct producer, but that is not currently in place as we’re evaluating metrics to determine if we can include that within our business model," she said, asked about a farm store on site.

"Existing producers/farmers have such an intense need for processing of beef/domestics and we want to make sure we’re meeting their needs and expectations as well as private clients."

