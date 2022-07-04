Making hemp protein edible topic of new VSU study

A food scientist at Virginia State University recently received a $274,500 USDA grant to explore the effects of high pressure processing on making highly nutritious hemp protein suitable for human consumption.

Dr. Yixiang Xu, with the Petersburg college’s Agricultural Research Station, is collaborating on the study with Dr. GuiBing Chen, a food engineer at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University.

Hemp protein is 98 percent digestible containing 20 amino acids, enabling the body to use these building blocks to repair and maintain cells more effectively, according to a VSU release. Hemp protein also contains nine essential fatty acids, diet dependent.

The body cannot make these amino and fatty acids, despite their importance in physiological processes, according to VSU.

These are important to cell maintenance, cardiovascular health, regulating metabolic and inflammatory processes, as well as brain development and function.

With few exceptions, hemp protein supplies significantly more amino acids than soy and dairy proteins, according to the college.

Yet, to date, hemp has not responded well to processing methods for its production as a food source.

Researchers hope to solve that problem with a new processing method called high-pressure processing, a “nonthermal” food preservation technique that uses pressure rather than heat to effect pasteurization, according to Institute of Food Technologists.

Xu and Chen will investigate how the process affects taste, nutrition and other key qualities of hemp protein.

With increasing demand for plant-based proteins, this research could prove invaluable with broad benefits for hemp growers, manufacturers, and other industries, and for consumers, according to the release from VSU.

The federal grant will support the project through 2023 providing students with research-based learning opportunities, as well.