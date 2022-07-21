Maroon Solar returns, with $4 million Culpeper siting deal

A North Carolina solar developer is back with a slightly larger ask of Culpeper County and $4 million to encourage officials to approve its proposal. Culpeper officials denied Maroon Solar’s 2021 plan for a utility-scale power plant on Stevensburg farmland because it was too big.

This is as Culpeper County government leaders continue to refine the rules for big solar. At a July 12 work session, the Board of Supervisors discussed how to limit what many view as an industrial land use—hundreds of acres of solar panels and their associated electrical substations and equipment.

It’s a matter also of clean energy, property rights and economic development.

A year ago, the supervisors rejected Maroon’s 149-megawatt, 1,700-acre project near Racoon Ford in Stevensburg. The board agreed with many residents, who also cited environmental and historic concerns, that the power plant would ruin the area’s rural nature.

Now, Maroon—based in Durham, N.C.—is back a siting agreement for a slightly bigger 149-megawatt project on 1,854 acres of farmland, again in Stevensburg. The company submitted its proposal on June 3, 2022.

The document offers the county five annual payments of $800,000 for allowing the project. While not identical, it is essentially the same as the project rejected in 2021.

Maroon Solar has not yet reapplied for a use permit, Culpeper County Planning Director Sam McLearen told the board during its work session.

Keeping Culpeper ruralThe board, with East Fairfax District Supervisor Kathy Campbell absent, additionally pondered open space and farmland preservation as development pressures increase, especially in the historic village of Stevensburg.

Delayed many months, the work session was for the board to consider recommendations for a proposed solar ordinance the Planning Commission finalized in October. These included a limit on placing utility-scale solar facilities only in industrial zones, not on farmland.

In June, McLearen told the board that the county had active inquires and one very active reapplication from Maroon Solar. The county is regularly contacted by solar prospectors, but there are no active cases, McLearen said.

Greenwood Solar holds Culpeper’s sole valid special-use permit for its proposed 100-megawatt facility on 1,093 acres off Blackjack Road in Stevensburg, approved in late 2018.

The company still needs to submit that plant’s final site plan to the Planning Commission, County Administrator John Egertson said Wednesday.

Solar developers and now, data-center operators are choosing Stevensburg for their large, potentially high-income producing projects because of the Remington-to-Gordonsville high-voltage Dominion Power transmission line that runs through it.

The proffered $4 million from Maroon Solar could be used by the county for any capital projects, McLearen said, without limitations.

Stevensburg District Supervisor Susan Gugino, serving her first term, said agriculture is the lifeblood of Culpeper County. She proposed to “use some of these dollars coming in” to preserve agriculture land by buying development rights, as some Virginia counties do.

McLearen said there is strong interest in PDR programs, calling it a tool important to have with so many competing interests at stake. Purchase of development rights helps agriculture compete and may help “tip the balance” for open space in Culpeper, as the county’s comprehensive plan ponders, the planning director said.

Can’t limit acreageCatalpa District Supervisor Paul Bates, who recently saw several of his commercial properties come into the town of Culpeper in a boundary-line adjustment, said now is the time to finalize the county’s solar policy and ordinance.

“With what we have on the horizon … it’s imperative we start looking at the overall landscape of the county, what we want to see in 20 years,” Bates said.

The Planning Commission’s recommendation to the supervisors did not include a size limit for solar projects in the proposed ordinance, as residents requested.

Current board policy sets that limit at 300 acres and a total acreage countywide of 2,400 acres of solar panels.

At the recent work session, the board heard again from its legal counsel that a county ordinance, by state law, cannot establish a cap on development projects.

Restricting solar projects to industrial land as the Planning Commission and citizens groups have asked would require code revisions, Egertson told the board.

It’s a big-picture question the board needs to determine, he said, calling it the elephant in the room.

Gugino, a tech professional who runs a poultry farm with her family, said A-1 land never rolls back to farmland once it’s rezoned for industrial. She said it might be better to stick with Culpeper’s current industrial areas for data center and large-scale solar projects.

Gugino recognized it could be problematic to require a special-use permit and a rezoning, saying she did not support the latter.

Salem Supervisor Tom Underwood and Board Chairman Gary Deal, West Fairfax, both said they agreed with Gugino.

A public hearing will be held as the county works to incorporate its solar policy into the county code.

“Whatever goes into the ordinance will be somewhat ‘set in stone,’ while policy items will remain more flexible,” Egertson said Wednesday. “I anticipate certain size-related restrictions found in the current policy will be amended or deleted, but whatever we draft will, of course, have to go back to the board for discussion and potentially further revision before public hearing.”

Industrial wasteland in Stevensburg?The board discussed a provision to limit land disturbance on these large projects to 50 acres at a time, a sticking point for developers who want to build big as quickly as possible. But land disturbance is also a major focus on the other side due to stormwater management impacts and erosion and sediment control around sensitive waterways.

McLearen said at the work session there is no state guidance for maximum disturbed acreage and the county has not implemented grading limits. It’s better to construct large projects as quickly as possible to minimize impacts on neighbors, he said.

Vice Chairman Brad Rosenberger asked the board if it wanted to keep the limit on acreage in the solar policy or “let the sky stay the limit?”

Gugino said the current policy states 2,400 acres for total solar projects in the county.

“We need to do something,” she said. “I really don’t want Stevensburg to become an industrial wasteland of solar facilities, data centers and transmission lines.”

Gugino said her district would look like spaghetti with 100-feet-tall towers and other high-voltage infrastructure extended to the projects.

County Attorney Bobbi Jo Alexis restated that Culpeper cannot establish a cap on projects by ordinance, but it can do so in its comprehensive land-use plan.

In the end, the board asked the attorney and administrator to carve out main components to codify and present them in bullet form for continued discussion at the board’s August meeting.