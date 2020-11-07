Maroon Solar: Too big, or a benefit to Culpeper County?

For and againstPushback against industrial-scale solar plants on rural lands near Civil War battlefields and the Rapidan River continues from residents living near the proposed sites. There also has been opposition from conservationists advocating for historical, cultural and natural resources, as well as Citizens for Responsible Solar, founded by Algonquin Trail resident Susan Ralston.

Iannone said the local resistance, “I’ve done this in four states. I have never seen anything like the opposition in Culpeper.”

Other landowners, including some farmers—standing to benefit from land leases or sale of their property—support the solar projects for the environmental and economic benefits. To curb global warming, the state will require Dominion, Virginia’s largest utility—to generate all of its power using renewable sources by 2050. Electricity from solar arrays is considered among the most affordable generation methods.

“It’s one of the lowest-cost sources of energy today, and there is a lot of interest from the big data-center companies,” Iannone said. “They all want renewable energy. A lot of companies want to be 100 percent renewable, but they wouldn’t want to be if it wasn’t cost-effective, and solar has become very cost-effective.”