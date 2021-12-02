Minnesota brothers investing $31.5 million in Winchester turkey thigh deboning plant

Ashby, Minnesota-based TFC Poultry LLC will invest $31.5 million to establish its second U.S. production facility in Winchester, according to a release Thursday from Gov. Ralph Northam.
The family-owned company will occupy the former Sunshine’s Pride Dairy cheese and cream processing facility and will specialize in deboning turkey thigh meat for sale to food manufacturers.
TFC Poultry is also committing to purchase more than 100 million pounds of Virginia-grown turkey over the next four years, according to the release.
“We are delighted that TFC Poultry has committed to invest in building its operation in the Commonwealth of Virginia, and especially excited by its decision to locate to Winchester,” said State Senator Jill Vogel, R-Upperville. “TFC Poultry has chosen the perfect community for its employees, and we are eager to welcome the company.”
Virginia successfully competed with West Virginia for the project, which will create 111 new jobs.
“Virginia’s strong agriculture sector continues to play a critical role in the success of our booming economy,” said Northam. “We are pleased the company has chosen to establish its first East Coast facility right here in Virginia, and we look forward to all of its success in the future.”
The company uses specialized proprietary technology, along with x-ray and metal detection, for the safe and efficient deboning of turkey thighs. The only third-party operation of its kind in the U.S., TFC Poultry has experienced increased demand for its products due to increased domestic demand for dark meat.
“A family and innovation-centered company like TFC Poultry will find itself right at home in Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley, the birthplace of the modern turkey industry,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Bettina Ring. “I am thrilled to see new investment and the application of new processing technologies in our poultry industry.”
The company narrowed its choice for the new facility to the Shenandoah Valley due to the great access it offers to the I-81 corridor and to some of our key customers and suppliers, said TFC Poultry CEO Darrin Froemming.
“We specifically chose Winchester due to two primary factors: the first was the availability of all ranges of talent and that talent’s proximity to the new location; and the second reason was the embracing of progress the city demonstrated to the company throughout its due diligence stage. No other community held such an aggressive, yet genuinely welcoming reception,” he said.
The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Winchester and the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Northam approved a $500,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund and a $400,000 grant from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund to assist the City of Winchester with the project.
“The City of Winchester is proud to have been chosen for the site of TFC Poultry's expansion project,” said Mayor John David Smith. “The Winchester community and TFC are truly a perfect match, and we are excited to be a part of the Froemming family's future.”