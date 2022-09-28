More than 3,600 visit Culpeper for Harvest Days Farm Tour weekend

Boosted by beautiful weekend weather and continued pent-up demand for activities in the great wide open, the 25th Culpeper Harvest Days Farm Tour Sept. 17-18 reported record attendance.

“We’ve calculated our final visitor count from the farm tour and it looks like we had 3,635 participate this year!” said Winona Pritts, farm tour coordinator with Culpeper County Dept. of Economic Development. “We’re extremely excited about this year’s success!”

The variety of 16 farms, activities, demonstrations, and vendors gave visitors options for all day fun.

“We had the best day exploring our local agricultural properties,” Culpeper resident Julie Johnson, a first-time tour, said, according to a department release from Pritts. “Thanks to all for opening your beautiful land for us to explore and learn.”

Among the most popular of activities was the honey extraction demonstration at Bees & Trees Farm on how to extract honey from beehives. Attendees got to sample delicious honey straight from the hive.

The open year-round farm store was a buzz with visitors picking up their favorite honey, jams, barbeque sauces and more, organizers reported.

Another popular stop was the Daniel Boone Day Celebration at Andora Farm, showcasing colonial soap makers, quilt makers, pottery makers, and a blacksmith. Visitors could also take in a black powder rifle demonstration, a living history encampment and re-enactment, team-penning demonstrations, and pony rides, the release reported.

“I love that every year they have such a wide variety of things to see and do,” said farm tour taker Bob, who makes Andora Farm a regular stop.

Visitors flocked to purchase favorite items at Seek Lavender, which hosted an array of vendors, from a brewery to a bakery. Special Farm Tour products infused with lavender were to be had. Visitors hurried to get ahold of specialty products before they sold out Sunday at the popular farm site on Bradford Road.

“Working with our farms and seeing how excited they are to welcome visitors, showcase their knowledge, and bring a smile to visitors faces made celebrating the 25th anniversary of farm tour all the more fun,” said Pritts, who has helped popularize the agricultural tour since taking it over.

This year’s attendance of more than 3,600 visitors is more than triple the count just five years ago, she said. As the event grows, recognition of participating farms grows as well, bringing visitors back to Culpeper throughout the year.

Pennsylvania resident Kim Black came to Culpeper last year to learn about several participating farms. She now makes multiple trips a year to stock up on favorite items from Virginia Bison Co. at Cibola Farms, Bees & Trees, and Belmont Farm Distillery, offering special Sunday hours for this year’s tour.

“It’s great to see the passion our community has for this event and the continued patronage of our agricultural businesses,” said Pritts, who is already planning for the 2023 tour.