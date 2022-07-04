Movies & Music this summer in Hoover Ridge Park

With July being National Parks & Recreation month, Madison County Parks & Rec. is taking full advantage by offering plenty of community events and activities this month for the local community to enjoy.

Movies in the Park at 9 p.m. this Friday, July 8 in Hoover Ridge Park will feature Emmy-winning “Encanto,” a family-friendly, Latin-flavored musical for all ages that doesn’t talk about Bruno—no, no.

Snacks and drinks will be available for purchase at the free, outdoor movie screening.

At 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 12, watch and sing along to “Sing 2” for Movies in the Park as part of a Family Night Out Event.

Pixar’s animated feature by the seaside, “Luca” starts at 8 p.m. for the Sept. 9 show sponsored by Mountaineer Car Wash. And on Oct. 22, be very afraid for “The Nightmare Before Christmas” showing at 6:30pm for Madison County Parks & Rec HalloweenFest.

Music in the Park at Hoover Ridge continues from 5-9 p.m. on Saturday, July 23 featuring Crawford & Power. Roadducks will be the featured act for the 5-9 p.m. concert Aug. 20.

Early bird tickets are $15 until July 17 for the concerts co-sponsored by Plow & Hearth, and $20 after that. Ages 17 and younger get in free. Music in the Park Summer Pass accepted.

Food, beer, hard cider, wine, and spiked seltzers will available for purchase at the concerts with food truck on site. There will be also be a supervised activity area for children with bounce house, crafts, games, and more.

Proceeds will go towards the county’s Outdoor Recreation Center Project. hooverridge.com