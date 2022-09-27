Old Trade Brewery beckons with craft beverages, farm views, family atmosphere

BRANDY STATION—Old Trade Brewery, since opening five years ago, has evolved into a destination for homegrown small batch beverages. It has also emerged as a truly family-friendly venue for relaxing, celebrating special occasions, enjoying music, recreation and kicking back on a scenic, family-run farm.

Also known as Old Trade Farm, the 20-acre locale along Alanthus Road opened its grounds for the fourth year to be on the Culpeper Harvest Days Farm Tour, which celebrated its 25th year Sept. 17 & 18.

Old Trade opened early and stayed open late to offer tastings, tours, food, hospitality, conversation and live music.

Garrett Thayer and wife, Sara, run the operation, having packed up and left their jobs and home in Washington, D.C. to open Old Trade on a horse farm in 2017, after he learned how to brew beer.

“I started home brewing back in D.C. the year I got married, fell in love with it, started working towards this,” said the former federal employee originally from New England, of opening a farm brewery in Culpeper County, during day one of the Farm Tour.

Working in the city, Thayer met his wife, and future business partner, appropriately so, during happy hour at Clyde’s in D.C., the Chinatown location. Their first date was during the period of the first inauguration of Barack Obama in 2009, Thayer recalled.

The professional couple married, worked and owned a house in D.C. for a while until they sold it all to purchase the farm brewery. The Thayers selected the Brandy Station location from among dozens of farms they visited around the Washington area. Since then, they invested many hours into what it is today.

Old Trade started with an old horse barn turned into a spacious tap room and tasting area with a large front porch and tasty food for sale. Beverage production is done here, hundreds of gallons of beer, cider and spiked seltzer made on a regular basis.

Open Thursday-Sunday, Old Trade expanded over the years to include a large covered seating area and music stage in the back and outdoor bar along with axe-throwing, corn hole and a play field for children.

The kids’ area features a wooden ship and castle Thayer built himself since he and Sara became parents to two sons, age 9 and 4.

“People can play and unwind—the important thing was to make sure families could have a safe, fun time here and also give kids a positive thing to do. A tactile, fun environment,” said Garrett.

“Everything you see here, we didn’t start with any investors, just me and my wife, is homegrown,” he said during the recent visit.

“We didn’t start out large initially because needed time to build it.”

The place now offers a dog park, a bounce house and hand-cut French fries as part of its 1610 Bakehouse menu, offering burgers, nibbles, sweets, strips and soft pretzels with cheese, among other fare.

Old Trade is an agricultural operation as well with its 350 apples trees, 400 grape vines, two beehives, kitchen garden growing jalapenos, squash, beets, and potatoes, pumpkins and wandering around, free-range chickens. The bustling venture adjoins multi-generational, several-thousand-acre Swan farm, vast fields of soybeans overlooking Blue Ridge Mountains.

Brand new on site is The Mulberry at Old Trade Farm, a spacious event venue space the couple started on two and half years ago.

“COVID happened, money dried up, so we’re finally able to make this happen and it will be available for weddings, and large events this coming year and this winter, too,” Thayer said.

The venue has tall, beamed ceilings and is light-filled with attractive wood paneling, a band area, indoor and outdoor dance floor, full bar and catering kitchen as well as an upstairs bridal suite, seating 150 indoors.

Old Trade also rents out smaller spaces around the farm, including patio areas and the kids pavilion. They have hosted everything from celebrations of life to baby showers to children’s birthday parties. Cradle to grave, Thayer said.

Old Trade employs five full-time employees, including Sara Thayer as general manager and more than a dozen part-time servers. She left her federal government job for good last year to focus on the farm.

“It’s been a little bit of a roller coaster, but every year we just add on a little bit more to what we can handle, hopefully, and just kind of grown and grown and some point will find a happy medium, but we’re having a food time trying out new things, building new spaces,” she said on day one of the Farm Tour.

The new event space was a long time in the making with COVID hitting, Sara Thayer said.

“We’re excited to get that running and functional for this next round of events, weddings and stuff,” she said, adding she had no idea what to expect running a farm brewery. She grew up in a military family in Germany, Ohio and later, Fredericksburg, and still has family in the area.

Inside The Mulberry, Garrett Thayer offered an exclusive Harvest Days Farm Tour guided tour of a four-flight of beers made on site—a pilsner lager, Rusted Gate IPA, Sour Puss with Honey and Beardo’s Pumpkin Porter.

The first, a German-style ale with toasted bread notes and a refreshing bitter finish, was brewed in late August in cold conditions.

“The evolutions of German beers were put in caves because it was common to brew in the spring and keep it in underground caves to cool. Yeast evolved to prefer the cold temperatures,” Thayer said in the guided tour.

He named the IPA, Rusty Gate, after the 50 old gates they inherited when they purchased the farm.

“Citrus friendly,” Thayer said, encouraging a taster to smell the beer, a major sense.

“It’s 30 percent rye in that one, not super common, adds spiciness.

The American IPA was brewed two weeks ago and is available along with 9-14 other beer taps, seven ciders, seltzers and to-go in packaged goods.

Sour Puss, the next in the guided flight, is a German-style Berliner Weisse, tart and lemony and made sweeter with a few swirls of amber honey from the Old Trade hives.

“A long time ago, a lot of beer was sour because of traveling, people ended up liking it…would travel around the world on vessels, warm-cold, warm-cold…when beer starts to turn it doesn’t go bad, it sours,” Thayer said.

For his batches, the Brandy Station beer maker sours it for a few days then boils it.

For the final in the guided flight, Beardo’s Pumpkin Porter, is based on a seasonal nickname Sara Thayer has for her husband.

“I will grow my beard pretty soon...until about Christmas and it will get pretty thick,” he said.

A common beer in England named for the blue-collar job, porter predates the stout, this version seasoned with pumpkin pie spices and pumpkin meat.

Pumpkin has been used in beer for a long time, Thayer said mentioning the Pilgrims and Native Americans did it.

“Pure sugar was expensive, they brought it over from England, but pumpkins were cheap to grow,” Thayer said.

Harvest Days Farm Tour volunteer Charlotte Cole greeted visitors to Old Trade over the two-day event, loud crickets providing a late summer orchestra for the senses.

Cole, executive director of Orange Downtown Alliance, started visiting the farm brewery in Culpeper back when it first opened, with her now late husband. The couple became fast friends and supporters of the young family.

“None of this existed when they first got the property,” Cole said on Sept. 18. “Over time, they have built this out to provide more comfort stations for folks, entertainment stage, pergola, shelter and for food service. They always focused on kid friendly stuff.”

The venue space is beautiful, she said, commenting on the appeal of farm tourism.

“As we saw during COVID, folks discovered there is a whole world getting back to nature and people wanting to work in agriculture,” Cole said. “People are tired of the major agro companies owning everything and they like to see young entrepreneurs who have a sense of place, a sense of the earth do that.”

Sarah Thayer commented Brandy Station is farther south than where she grew up.

“I like it here, it’s quieter. We can’t complain, can sit back and enjoy the view,” she said.