Orange County 'Corks & Caps' passport to local wineries and breweries

Capitalizing on homegrown adult beverages in plentiful supply, Orange County Office of Economic Development & Tourism is pleased to announce the “Corks and Caps” passport-style marketing initiative featuring local award-winning wineries and breweries.

All seven Orange County wineries and five breweries are participating in the inaugural program running Memorial Day through Labor Day. The Corks and Caps Summer Contest invites guests to create their own beverage trail, collecting a stamp at each location.

Completed passports can be mailed to the Office of Economic Development and Tourism to receive a free commemorative T-shirt while supplies last.

It’s a great opportunity for Orange County to highlight the strength and depth of its Tourism product, said Tourism Program Manager Julie Perry.

“Orange County’s wineries and breweries really put Orange over-the-top as a destination of choice for Virginia visitors!” she said.

Corks and Caps leverages interest in Virginia’s growing agriculture and viticulture to extend stays and increase visitation at these important, local attractions, according to a tourism release. “Orange County is home to a robust craft beverage scene as well as agriculture industry, and we want folks to come out and experience it. Whether you are a local or a tourist, I encourage you to get out and support these businesses,” said Economic Development Director Rose Deal. Participating in the program are: Barboursville Vineyards, Chateau Merrill Anne Vineyard, Honah Lee Vineyard, Horton Vineyards, Reynard Florence Vineyard, Sweet Vines Farm Winery, Well Hung Tasting Room and Restaurant, Champion Ice House, Iron Pipe Alewerks, Patch Brewing Company, The Light Well and Unionville Brewing Company.