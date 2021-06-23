Offering down-home fun, farm animals and a chance to meet with neighbors, the Orange County Fair is this week.

After the pandemic cancelled last year’s event, the 2021 version returns June 23-26 at 14500 Old Gordonsville Rd. at the fairgrounds.

Wednesday admission is free and tickets are $10 on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Children 12 and younger get in free with a paying adult. A $20 wristband is good for all three days.

“Since the last update, we’ve added some carnival rides. We will have rides for the young and young-at-heart who are looking for some excitement,” said Tony Rogers, vice president of the Orange County Fair Association board.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“There will be some great shows: an illusionist will amaze the crowd; a young magician will entertain the kids and there will be an excellent hypnotism show every night. This will be the first year for our new Diesel Street Truck Dirt Drags, sure to be loud and fast,” he added.