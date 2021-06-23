Offering down-home fun, farm animals and a chance to meet with neighbors, the Orange County Fair is this week.
After the pandemic cancelled last year’s event, the 2021 version returns June 23-26 at 14500 Old Gordonsville Rd. at the fairgrounds.
Wednesday admission is free and tickets are $10 on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Children 12 and younger get in free with a paying adult. A $20 wristband is good for all three days.
“Since the last update, we’ve added some carnival rides. We will have rides for the young and young-at-heart who are looking for some excitement,” said Tony Rogers, vice president of the Orange County Fair Association board.
“There will be some great shows: an illusionist will amaze the crowd; a young magician will entertain the kids and there will be an excellent hypnotism show every night. This will be the first year for our new Diesel Street Truck Dirt Drags, sure to be loud and fast,” he added.
“If you don’t have a diesel truck, that’s alright because we will also have a gas-powered category. If you like to see cars destroy each other we have that too in the demolition derby. Our grounds look better every year, so everyone should come out and enjoy what we have to offer.” According to Rogers, the fair’s entertainment offerings won’t be oriented around music but will include smaller performances instead.
“Live music won’t be one of the main features, however we will have music playing on Thursday night and throughout the day on Friday and Saturday,” Rogers said. “Mostly local bands, just to get them out there and let people see them.”
Rogers said it wouldn’t be a “real” fair without animals and exhibits to enjoy. 4-H youth will be showing livestock and other critters each day. Contests like a beauty pageant and photography competition will be held in the exhibition building on the grounds. Participants are getting the produce, arts and crafts, photography and flower entries ready for the various contests in the exhibition building.
“The Orange County Fair is not just for the people of Orange, it’s for the surrounding counties as well,” Rogers said. “I hope to meet new folks and possibly make some new friends this year. Come see me there, I love to talk about all our future plans and the people that make it happen.” See orangecountyfairva.com or orangecountyfairassociation on Facebook.