A global leader in reforestation based in Fauquier County will ring the opening bell on the New York Stock Exchange this morning for Arbor Day and in celebration of the local company’s 20-year effort to combat climate change.

GreenTrees, headquartered in The Plains, since forming in 2003, has worked with more than 600 landowners to plant more than 130,000 acres of forests that have removed more than six million metric tons of carbon from the earth’s atmosphere, according to a business release.

Coinciding with Arbor Day, GreenTrees co-founder Carey Crane and Chandler Van Voorhis, co-founder and managing partner of GreenTrees, will together ring NYSE’s opening bell at 9:30 a.m.

The event will commemorate the national secular holiday for trees as well as GreenTrees’ 20-year history as an organization answering climate change through reforestation. The company has a continuous commitment to scale nature-based carbon removal credits through digital innovation and coming platform technology, the release stated.

“It’s a great honor to open the New York Stock Exchange on Arbor Day and celebrate the vital, life-sustaining role of trees on our planet and our 20-year mission of scaling conservation and reforestation by putting a price and value on natural capital and linking the biological world to the transactional marketplace,” said Van Voorhis.

“Our mission is critical as the climate crisis is only becoming more pressing. Nature is the most scalable technology for repairing, recalibrating and removing carbon dioxide from atmosphere, and we are committed to taking care of the environment for future generations.”

GreenTrees has worked in public-private partnership with government entities to empower landowners to participate in a voluntary carbon credit market, the only such program open to small and large landowners.

The company provides resources for property owners to change their land use to forests, measure the biomass growth annually and convert that annual growth into carbon credits while delivering revenue to them.

GreenTrees plants forests in three primary areas within the United States: the Mississippi Alluvial Valley, the Commonwealth of Virginia and the southeast.

As policymakers and companies nationwide continue to bank on trees to play a critical role in reducing carbon footprints, GreenTrees in March launched Virginia’s first-ever reforestation project for generating carbon removal credits for sale on environmental markets, according to the release.

In the new project, GreenTrees is planting 60,000 trees on 95 total acres in Fauquier and Shenandoah counties. The company also recently launched South Carolina’s first-ever reforestation project for generating carbon credits, planting 280,000 longleaf pine trees on 511 total acres in Williamsburg County.

Existing planted acres will remove a projected 30 million metric tons of carbon over the next 40 years. This past October, GreenTrees landowner partners received the highest income distribution ever for nature-based carbon removal credits generated from reforestation projects.

Of the total $8.2 million distributed by GreenTrees, the average payout per landowner was more than $12,000 and $60 per acre.

Watch company leaders ring the opening bell on the NYSE Friday at nyse.com/bell.