Panel OKs site plan for Greenwood, Culpeper's first utility-scale solar power plant

Four years in the making, Culpeper County’s first utility-scale solar generation facility, a 90-megawatt plant contested by neighbors, has won approval for 732 acres of woods and farmland near Stevensburg.

The Culpeper County Planning Commission voted 6-2 at its Sept. 13 meeting to OK the site plan for Greenwood Solar, a project along Batna and Blackjack roads and Algonquin Trail.

The developer is Juno Beach, Fla-based NextEra Energy, which bills itself as the largest energy company in the world.

Commissioners Katie Reames and Keith Price voted against the plan, after the appointed members pressed for more assurances from NextEra that the site’s cleared land, once covered with more than 351,000 solar panels, could handle the runoff from large storms and not flood the neighborhood.

The commission also expressed concern about blasting at the site during construction.

Nearly four years ago, the county Board of Supervisors approved a conditional-use permit for Greenwood to build on agricultural land, greenlighting the development despite its neighbors’ concerns.

Will it flood?

Since the supervisors approved Greenwood in 2018, the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality implemented a stronger post-development policy for large solar plants. DEQ handles stormwater regulations and issues approvals for the county .

The agency’s stricter guidelines are intended to safeguard protection of downstream waterways and properties as well as ensure consistency with the EPA’s Chesapeake Bay Program. The new rules, approved this past March, require that solar panels’ surface area be subject to the Virginia Stormwater Management Program, and considered impervious surfaces when authorities apply post-development technical criteria.

But Greenwood Solar is not required to abide by the new regulations because DEQ approved its plan in 2020.

That did not stop the Planning Commission last week from wanting assurances from developers that the area would not flood. Members also asked about blasting and potential damages to people or property.

Richmond lawyer Dabney Carr IV, with Troutman Pepper, said that was unchartered territory. “It never comes up,” Carr told the commission.

Commissioner Raymond Ziegler felt the potential for flooding at the site, as well as blasting, could put residents at risk.

Carr said the project was built to DEQ and VDOT standards and would include 40 retention ponds.

Ziegler referenced solar projects in another nearby county being washed away by severe weather. “Somebody said it was fine…(we are) trying to protect our citizens a little bit more here,” he said.

Carr repeated DEQ’s conclusion that the county cannot impose more stringent requirements.

“The project isn’t causing any additional flooding—at 10-year, 20-year, 100-year analyses. It’s making it less,” Carr told the commission. “We cannot say or promise flooding will never occur in the future. All we can do is evaluate.”

Every discharge point on the 1,000-acre site was analyzed to the standards of a 10-year storm event, as required by DEQ, Carr said. The flood risk decreases post development, he said.

Commissioner Lancy Kilby said he still had no comfort that adjoining properties covered with solar panels would not flood. He and other commissioners asked the developer to do a stormwater volume analysis for a 100-year event. Carr responded that the commission’s deadline to act on the site plan was coming up, before its October meeting.

Culpeper County Planning Director Sam McLearen said the commission had authority to impose additional conditions on the project, noting that state statue sets the clock for site-plan action.

Disturbing 732 acres of land at one time is a first for the county, McLearen said.

Carr repeated that Culpeper cannot impose stricter regulations than the state government. “You’re asking us to make a promise … all we can do is an analysis,” he said.

DEQ: Comply with local rules

In granting approval in 2020, DEQ said its “authorization for construction and operation shall not relieve Greenwood of the responsibility to comply with all other applicable local, state and federal statutes and regulations, including but not limited to strict adherence to applicable state and local erosion and sediment control/stormwater management laws.”

DEQ strongly encouraged Greenwood to, among other things, minimize habitat fragmentation by leaving round versus long, skinny natural cover and forest land fragments and retaining connective corridors that allow significant wildlife migration between fragments while designing intervening landscape to benefit habitat.

In its approval letter from Michael G. Dowd, director of its Air and Renewable Energy Division, DEQ also strongly encouraged Greenwood to coordinate with the state on wildlife fencing to allows ingress and egress to the enclosure to minimizes the potential for the entrapment of white-tailed deer.

The company has submitted vegetation management and landscaping plans.

2,200 truck trips, Blackjack Road entry

A construction traffic management plan for Greenwood Solar approved by the Virginia Department of Transportation says primary construction access to the site will be via one access point on State Route 661 (Blackjack Road). The site includes an existing entrance to a farm road about 700 feet from its intersection with Batna Road.

All truck and heavy-vehicle traffic will approach the site from State Route 3 (Germanna Highway), proceed south on State Route 663 (Batna Road), and turn right onto Route 661 (Blackjack Road) for 700 feet before making a left turn. The existing farm road would be continued through this parcel and aligned with the intersection of Route 663 (Batna Road) and Mountain View Farm Road.

Permanent access to the site after construction will be provided via eight access points, including the entry on Blackjack Road, which will also be main access point for all deliveries and employees.

Construction traffic will consist of component deliveries (i.e. solar panels, inverters, construction equipment, etc.) and passenger vehicles/trucks (two-axles) carrying personnel, tools, and minor equipment to/around the construction site.

The project will have about 351,540 solar-panel modules (310,176 435w modules; 41,364 390w modules) and about 10 linear miles of internal access roadways. The anticipated construction period is 8 to 10 months, including one to two months of grading and site preparation, four to six months of solar-panel installation and one to two months of electrical work and inspection.

The developer estimated construction will generate about 2,200 truck trips. Tractor trailers accessing the site are not anticipated to exceed 53 feet in length.

About NextEra

NextEra Energy Inc. owns Florida Power & Light Co., America’s largest electric utility, established in 1925. The company sells more power than any other utility, providing clean, affordable, reliable electricity to approximately 5.8 million customer accounts, or more than 12 million people across Florida, according to the company’s profile.

The company also owns NextEra Energy Resources, the world’s largest generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun, and a world leader in battery storage.

On Tuesday, the Greenwood Solar project manager and a company spokesperson did not immediately respond to an email from the Star-Exponent seeking a construction start date.

Neighbors of the Culpeper project—including John Covington, owner of historic Rose Hill Farm adjoining the plant’s site—have opposed Greenwood Solar from the beginning, and still are.

Their for opposing the project are its impacts to historic resources, the loss of farmland, a proliferation of solar projects to follow, the fact that energy generated on the site will be exported, and the danger of toxic pollutants.

Gale and Eloina Gibson, residents of Raccoon Ford Road, wrote a note that’s part of the considerable public comments in the case.

“For generations the area has been a popular hunting ground for local families and other sportsmen. This activity will surely be impacted,” they wrote, expressing concern about the plant’s potential to harm the environment, native plants and trees and wildlife.

“The area under consideration is home to a variety of animals that are declining in other parts of the country,” the Gibsons wrote. “Birds including quail, wild turkeys, whip-poor-wills and cuckoos are all residents. Reptiles such as several varieties of snakes, toads, frogs (tree and pond), skinks and lizards are here. Large scale solar fields are not compatible with their needs.”