Piedmont farmers squeezed by inflation, regulations, labor shortage

ORANGE—Area farmers recently unloaded myriad concerns for the future related to surviving inflation, worker shortages, government regulations and what was described by one local leader as an overall unfriendly environment for those proudly working in various forms of agriculture.

Stevensburg poultry farmer Susan Gugino was among them, attending an hourlong roundtable with Yesli Vega, Republican’s 7th Congressional District nominee, at Orange’s Silk Mill Grill on Saturday, Sept. 3.

One focus of the discussion was pushback on Democrats’ green initiatives.

Vega is challenging U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, the district’s two-term incumbent. A Prince William County supervisor, Vega is an auxiliary sheriff’s deputy there. Born in Texas to an immigrant family, she has lived in Northern Virginia since she was a child.

In the town of Orange, more than two dozen farmers from several counties aired their problems during Vega’s campaign event and shared their unfavorable reactions to President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act. Their meeting was hosted by the Orange County Republican Committee.

The undertone of the new legislation—intended to ease the impacts of rapid inflation—is the Green New Deal, Gugino said.

“The problem is that this room contains the greenest people on the planet,” she said.

“We are being told by people who live in smog-filled cities driving cars all the time, taking private jets, that we are the problem. They always pin it on the farmer, putting fertilizer on their field when they don’t look at the subdivision down the road putting way more nitrogen than they need on their lawns.”

Gugino: environmental rules hurt farmers

A Pennsylvania native with an engineering background who is now five years into operating a family-run turkey house, Gugino is serving her first term as Culpeper County’s Stevensburg District supervisor. She replaced the late Bill Chase, a farmer who recently died after 40 years on the board. Throughout his tenure, Chase was a voice for local farmers.

Gugino sat one seat over from Vega during the roundtable.

“Farmers today are providing more commodity, using less resources, but getting less pay in the meantime and having to pay more for those inputs. All of these bills keep adding on,” Gugino said of environmental regulations in the new Inflation Reduction Act.

“You need to get rid of the methane, need to get rid of the fertilizer … and all it does is come back to us and the fact that we are no longer going to be able to feed the world’s population,” she said. “That’s the biggest struggle with the whole Green New Deal and renewable energy. We’re tearing down trees we’re supposed to be growing. It was ‘Save the rainforest’ growing up, oh unless you’re putting solar panels there, then it’s OK.”

Gugino, in her brief tenure as a supervisor, has become a close ally of her Stevensburg neighbors, constituents and conservation groups who oppose building data centers and solar power plants in her district, through which runs a Dominion high-voltage transmission line.

Regulations and permits drive up farmers’ costs, Gugino said. Other farmers agreed.

Poultry is one of farming’s most regulated industries, she said.

“Confined feeding is going to be the only way we are going to be able to feed the world. Whether people like it or not, the animals are cared for, if they’re not cared for, then they don’t produce,” she said.

Inflation and technical educationTo build a poultry house today costs double what it did five years ago, Gugino said.

Orange Couny beef farmer Wells Waugh agreed, describing his experience getting his 32-year-old son set up to run a poultry house, a two-year process, he said, expressing incredulity. Five years ago, it cost half-million dollars to build a poultry house; now, it’s $950,000, Waugh said.

Their family is pursuing an operation through a major Harrisonburg producer and financing with Farm Credit and USDA-baked Farm Security Administration. One requirement is completing a survey of American Indian artifacts on site, Waugh said.

“Went through that, consulting fees, DEQ plans submitted twice and turned it down, said would be 2024 before get a permit, just rules and regulations,” he said, noting that the Soil and Water Conservation District had engineering questions. “That costs us money … it cost us on producing.”

Without producer incentives such as Gugino described as being quadrupled to cover 10 percent of construction costs, Waugh said his family would not be building turkey houses.

“Something’s wrong (when you) can’t push the dirt, build a house, not helping the producers,” he said of the red tape that farmers face.

Gugino said, “It’s spiraling out of control, the stormwater management stuff we have to deal with. They treat us like we’re building a Walmart with a billion-dollar bottom line, and it’s just not feasible for any of us.

Requirements for truckers to get a commercial driver’s license are also outlandish, Waugh said. He lost five truck drivers in the past five years because of high blood pressure and sleep apnea, he said.

“The people in the workforce is 60 and older, they’re not behind us,” Waugh said. “Want to get a good truck driver? The joke is, Go to the graveyard.”

He and other farmers at the meeting supported enhanced technical-education opportunities to train students in trades and other real-world skills where worker shortages persist.

Gugino noted Culpeper is ahead of the game given the county’s investment in the region’s first public, career-focused high school. Culpeper Technical Education Center was built next to Germanna Community College’s Daniel Technology Center off U.S. 29 and State Route 3.

“I am happy that Culpeper put CTEC on the map,” she said. “We do have HVAC, trades and mechanics starting up again, but I am afraid it’s too little too late if we don’t get a national push for these trade schools”.

High fuel costs, disappearing farmsGreene County farmer and BP service station owner Todd Sansom said the Inflation Reduction Act is a farce. Politicians pass bills without knowing what is in them and the news media isn’t honest about that, either, he said.

Sansom expressed concern about the focus on green-energy requirements and what it will cost farmers, saying that’s a flashing red light in the law.

“What we’ve seen in the last year with energy costs and how those affected farmers … We supply farm diesel, so I see these folks come in that have accounts with us … and we have some long faces, some really long faces coming in trying to fill those 250-, 300-gallon fuel tanks,” he said.

There’s a disconnect between going green and what farmers live with day-to-day farmers, Sansom said.

“These ideas may sound great, that may come in a generation, we may all be running around on cars powered by windmills, but we are not there now,” he said. “In the meantime, this room is full of people that are getting squeezed on.”

Vega said lawmakers “don’t have a clue what they’re passing,” and don’t think about the unintended consequences.

“I share in the frustration,” she told the farmers, saying it was one reasons she got involved in politics.

Vega said she represents a rural part of Prince William County, a Washington suburb that has been among Virginia’s fastest-growing counties in Virginia since 1980.

Back in the day, Prince William had many farms, she said.

“But a lot of the farms have either closed down permanently or are being forced out,” Vega said. “Whether it’s big tech or it’s just not feasible to continue to operate in the same manner they have been doing for so long. We are seeing more and more of our farms disappear in PWC.”

She said she is feeling inflation’s impact at the grocery store, saying a gallon of milk costs $7.19. At another store, there were no gallons in stock, but half gallons cost substantially less, Vega said. “Are grocery stores price gauging now, too?” she said.

She called for dialogue.

“If we really want to change, we have to get back to a point where we talk to people,” Vega said. “It doesn’t matter what your political affiliation is, it’s about having a representative that’s going to work for the people and a government that works and represents the people.”

Labor costs on rise, H-2A visasBrian and Ryan Gibson, brothers who run an ag-focused auction house in Orange, said their labor costs are up 30 percent.

“Farming side, business side, input, fuel costs are up, double, it goes down to the bottom line,” Brian Gibson said. “If you have to go back and look at every input, well, we sell commodities or we’re selling service … the invoices are going to go up to represent it. Somebody’s got to absorb it, somewhere.

“We got to put it on the consumer, but as farmers you can’t. We send our product to market and we get what we get and we have to like it.”

Ed Van Hoven, who runs some of the large, flower-growing greenhouse operations in Orange County with his brother, said they employ about 500 people.

“There’s not any immediate fix for the labor shortage,” he said. “Naturally, getting people off the couch to go to work, and then you got to want to work.”

For he and his brother, Van Hoven said their business is a matter of access to the federal government’s H-2A temporary agricultural workers program, or H-2A visa, which allows employers to bring foreign nationals to the U.S. for work. He urged the government to work toward making that program more accessible.

Jo Miller runs Miller Farms Market in Locust Grove with her husband, Wayne. They are former longtime dairy farmers, she said at the roundtable. They made the switch to direct-sale produce from their farm 18 years ago. It hasn’t been easy since COVID, she said.

“It was a nightmare for our market,” she said of government oversight that prompted them to close their market. “Had to be safe, every window, every door was open, we did everything, but there they come. Don’t they have more important things to do? Goodness gracious, we’re just a little farm market.”

Inflation is driving up the cost of production, Miller added. The cost of drip tape they use to irrigate their produce has doubled in price, she noted.

“Well, how are we going to handle this? Well, eventually the customer is going to have pay more for sweet corn and pumpkins and strawberries,” Miller said. “We do not want to increase prices … but we had to. We are up against a wall. The squeeze is there.”

Orange County Board Chairman Jim White, a beef farmer, warned roundtable attendees about the regulatory impacts of the Chesapeake Bay Act and its goals for 2025.

White called it an “enormous hammer hanging up there, about to fall” and “this train running down the track that will absolutely run over all of us.”

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is driving the train, White said.

“We are in this fishbowl being shaken as fast as you can with all this day-to-day battle we’re just trying to run our farms, but we’re operating in an environment that doesn’t like us, doesn’t understand us,” he said.

White noted negative headlines about farming.

“If you could breed a cow that doesn’t breed makes some people happy, absurd, but that’s the environment we’re sitting in and there’s all the other little weapons aimed at us that we better be aware of,” he said.

Election integrity

Near the end of the roundtable, one farmer brought up the 2020 election, saying it was stolen from Donald Trump and given to “this idiot sitting in the White House.”

“Until we correct this voting system, it will never change,” the farmer said.

Orange County Republican Committee Chairman Ken Wyman responded, encouraging attendees to volunteer to be poll watchers in this fall’s midterm election.

Wyman said his committee would certify new voting machines “to avoid the fiasco we had last time.”

The GOP chairman mentioned local Republicans’ recent viewing of the election-denial conspiracy-theorist film, “2,000 Mules.” “Raises a question mark—that’s gone, that’s done; you can’t bring that back, but can take steps to stop what’s going on now,” Wyman said.

Staying at home is not an option, Vega added.

“The past is the past, this is the present so I need all of you to tell five friends and have them tell 15 friends and we can send a loud message,” she said. “I am trusting the Lord and trusting the grassroots movement.”