Planning Commission rejects rezoning for Brandy Station data centers

In another message to would-be developers of data centers or other big industrial projects on farmland, the Culpeper County Planning Commission recently unanimously recommended denial of a request to rezone 88 acres along Bel Pre and Stevensburg roads in Brandy Station to light industrial.

The application is for construction of a speculative, massive data center complex, a project worth more than $2 billion, according to the applicant.

Nearly two dozen neighbors, including at least five people from the same family, spoke against the project at the commission's Wednesday-night meeting.

People voiced concerns over water consumption, well contamination, noise, flooding, power supply, traffic, historic impacts and overall changing the rural nature of agricultural areas in and around Brandy Station.

Many said data centers and large-scale solar power plants should only be put on industrial land with existing infrastructure.

The proposed site is zoned commercial services (50 acres) and rural area (38 acres). Landowner David Martin, president of the Brandy Station software design firm Attotek, seeks the rezoning to sell his land to a data-center developer.

His vision is for floor space of 765,000 square feet in three, five-story-tall buildings on the eastern portion of a 350-acre property.

Neighbors speak out

Mark Wilkes owns family-run Honey Brook Farms on Bel Pre Road, next to the data center site. Multiple generations of his large family live and work on the farm. They grow, raise, produce and sell a variety of food products on site and at farmers' market.

“It’s going to make a great impact on us,” Wilkes said at the public hearing. “It’s something we can’t live with.”

The father of nine children, including six now grown and raising their own families on their farm, said he hasn’t met anyone in Brandy Station who wants the data center project.

A former career real-estate agent in Fairfax, Wilkes said he moved to Culpeper County 12 years ago to run the farm with his family.

Son Adam Wilkes, part of the farming operation, said the data centers could prompt a severe change in their community.

“Why would you take the little town of Brandy Station and turn it upside down?” he said.

Son-in-law Derrick Waller said the prospect of eminent domain looms over the process, referring to the practice of government seizing private land for the public good—for example, electrical transmission lines.

Waller said he worried about the view from Honey Brook Farms being ruined by data center buildings.

“I believe the Lord is going to take care of us,” Waller said. “He led us here.”

Resident Steve Mouring said enhanced tax revenues are not a justification for putting data centers in Brandy Station.

“It’s not a good fit,” Mouring said. “There are other places a data center can go.”

Anna Taylor said she moved to the area with her children because it is green and rural. She was heartbroken to hear about the data centers.

Taylor said such development happened where she used to live, and she doesn’t want it here.

“I moved here to stay,” she said, describing data centers as big, empty structures.

PEC: Highly speculative, negative impacts

Brandy Station farmer Eugene Triplett said the project threatens documentation of Black history in the area.

The site is a neighbor to the historic Black congregation at Shiloh Baptist Church, whose pastor supports the rezoning.

If it is approved, another historic Black community will disappear from the map, Triplett said.

The relatively rural site is bordered by the railroad, and within reach of a high-power Dominion transmission line, less than a mile off U.S. 29, just south of the historic village. The data centers would include an electric substation, covering six to seven acres.

The Piedmont Environmental Council and American Battlefield Trust are asking officials to wait on Martin's proposal until the county finalizes the new version of its comprehensive land-use plan. A draft of the plan has just been released.

County residents, especially in the Stevensburg District, have been engaged for months in public meetings on the comp-plan update. They've spoken with a unified voice, saying they want the area to stay rural.

In spite of that, the county Board of Supervisors has already approved one large solar plant and two Amazon data centers in Stevensburg, rezoning a horse farm for the latter industrial use. Construction is gearing up on those projects.

PEC said the Brandy Station data-center proposal is highly speculative and likely will negatively impact the community and the new Culpeper Battlefields State Park.

The development will require construction of several miles of high-voltage transmission lines on private land, the conservation group said.

Hundreds of people submitted a form letter to the county opposing the project.

Economic impact

After a one-month delay at the applicant's request, his revised application adds more screening along Bel Pre and Stevensburg roads, as well as an economic impact analysis.

The financial analysis speaks well to the application, Planning Director Sam McLearen said Wednesday.

Prepared by Magnum Economics of Glen Allen, the report estimates the Brandy Station project's economic and fiscal contributions, weighing tax incentives the county will receive for having the project in a technology zone.

Total capital investment in the data-center campus is estimated at $2.7 billion, the report said, with its construction impact over five years.

Development of each of the data centers would qualify under the Culpeper County technology-zone incentive for an 80 percent reimbursement of the first $1.25 million in taxes paid for the first five years of operation.

Even with the incentives, development of the data-center campus would provide Culpeper County with $8.66 million in the first year and increase to a stable net revenue of $32.46 million in year 11, according to the analysis prepared for the applicant.

Over the five-year construction period, the project is estimated to create 2,770 jobs, $258 million in pay and benefits, and $540 million in economic output to Culpeper County, the report stated.

Once the three data centers are open, they will employ an estimated 150 people, the analysis said, for $24 million in pay and benefits, and $122 million in economic output.

Applicant presents case

Culpeper lawyer Butch Davies, representing Martin, said a data center has less impact than the site's current commercial services zoning. The project responds to a designation created in the comprehensive plan 20 years ago—a technology zone, the attorney said.

Martin did most of the talking at last week’s meeting, presenting his case to the commission.

Four layers of screening will mitigate site and sound impact on Bel Pre Road, he said of steps to make the project more acceptable.

Technology opportunity zones in Culpeper comprise a small amount of the county's land, and are used to attract business so Culpeper can grow in a balanced fashion, Martin said.

“This is the area the county believes we should grow into the future,” he said.

Martin presented 20 years' worth of comprehensive plan future land-use maps showing the parcel as a growth area.

At one time, he had an approved plan for a 10,000-square-feet office park on his property. It didn't materialize due to the sensitive nature of his client, the federal government, Martin said.

“We have sat on this for 15 years, waiting for what we thought would be a good project for us and the county. We believe a data center is,” he said.

It’s not good agricultural land, Martin added, saying he has been unable to produce corn or hay. The good farmland is in the floodplain on site, he said, noting that will stay undeveloped.

A successful data-center project needs the county’s approval and a clear path to power. Martin affirmed the latter was in place.

Dominion will seek approval to extend a transmission line to the site from the State Corporation Commission once the project gets all its approvals.

Martin is working on land acquisition, saying the extension would impact five or six properties, including one lifetime resident of the area.

Planners recommend denial

Finishing his presentation, Martin took myriad questions from the commission. Vice Chairwoman Cindy Thornhill wanted to see a concept plan of the data centers.

“For us to approve some of these things, I want to see a visual,” she said.

Water control on the site is also a big issue, Thornhill said.

“Everyone in this room wants to know where all that water is going, and I would, too, if I I lived there,” she said.

The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality must review and approve all stormwater management plans at the site. The data centers would be on private well and septic and use 2,000 gallons of water per day, Martin said.

A 5,000-gallon water tank will be built beside each data center, which will be air-cooled, he said.

Planning Commissioner Keith Price said he recently visited a neighborhood next to a data center in Manassas, on his way home from work. He questioned the proposal's noise impact, saying such a project in Brandy Station would introduce a significant nuisance and ruin the neighborhood.

Commission Chairman Sanford Reaves originally voted against rejecting Martin's plan, but changed his vote at the end of the meeting, just before midnight.

In his earlier comments, he said he tried to look at both sides, noting that traffic access to the site, on current roads, was a main concern.

Reaves said he was also concerned about the property owner's rights. The Culpeper native said the county needs to come up with tax revenue other than from residential real estate.

Commissioner Katie Reames made the motion to deny, saying the application would adversely impact residents' public health, safety and well-being.

The case now goes to the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors.

The applicant asked to defer review until the board's Nov. 1 meeting, at which there will be a public hearing.