Registration is currently underway through Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District for the fall cover crop program.

Significant changes were recently adopted that have considerably improved options for producers to participate and increase their acreage in cover crops, according to agency release.

Planting date deadlines were extended for the nutrient management cover crop program (crop is terminated in the spring) and the harvestable cover crop program to better accommodate producers and provide more flexibility during the demanding fall harvest.

The deadline for harvestable cover crops and early planting of nutrient management cover crops is Oct. 25. The deadline is Nov. 15 for regular planting of nutrient management cover crops.

According to many producers in the district, this change has been a significant improvement to the program, the release stated.

Cover crop support payments have also been increased for the current program year due to the increase in virtually all input costs. Current payment rates are: $20/acre for harvestable cover crops; $40/acre base for nutrient management cover crops, plus options for additional $30/acre for early planting of nutrient management cover crops and additional $20/acre if the producer uses select rye cultivars that identified as particularly good scavengers of nutrients. This could allow producers to receive a cumulative payment of up to $90/acre.

Producers also have options for other agronomic practices such as grass filter strips along live or intermittent water bodies. This offers enhanced payment options that include $80/acre rental payments for the life of the contract paid up-front, grassed waterways for areas of crop fields susceptible to channelized water flow, payments for adopting or continuing no-till crop planting, and precision placement of fertilizer on cropland.

For more information, contact 540/825-8591.