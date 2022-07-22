Recent EVHS grad named vice president of Virginia Future Farmers of America

A recent Eastern View High School graduate has been named the 2022-23 vice president of the Virginia Future Farmers of America.

Elizabeth Bates, of her Culpeper high school's Class of 2022, was selected for the post during the FFA State Convention last week at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg.

Bates is an avid horseback rider. She graduated as a Germanna Scholar.

“Ellizabeth has worked really hard for this and we are all so very proud of her. She will have an amazing year in the blue jacket,” said EVHS Teacher Melessa Suder in a statement.

Becoming a state FFA officer is one of the highest honors in the Virginia FFA Association. Officers are role models to students and advocates for Agricultural Education, Culpeper County Public Schools spokeswoman Laura Hoover said.

The young leaders travel around the state to motivate and encourage students to become active in the FFA.

Bates was active and a strong leader in the local FFA chapter during her high school career in Culpeper serving as its president.

Among her activities was being part of a winning team last year that swept a Virginia FFA horse competition. The Eastern View team of four took first place in every category—halter, performance, reasons and team overall.