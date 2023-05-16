Revalation Vineyards in Madison County will be hosting a series of comparative tastings this season—launching this weekend.

Each tasting will feature wines of the same varietal from six local wineries and food pairings by local chefs, according to a business release.

These events are designed to showcase some of Virginia’s family-owned farm wineries and different Virginia terroirs. They will exemplify the range of styles of wine produced from the same variety. It is hoped these events will provide both an education and appreciation for winemaking in Virginia, according to the release.

This series focuses on Tannat, Cabernet Franc and Petit Manseng. Virginia has established itself as the producer of outstanding Cabernet Francs. Though Tannat and Petit Manseng are relative newcomers to the Virginia wine scene, their popularity is growing quickly, according to the local winemakers.

The comparative tastings will be all be held 6-8 p.m., the first one this Saturday, featuring Tannat from Chestnut Oak Vineyard, Stinson Vineyards, Grace Estate Winery, Montifalco Vineyard, Horton Vineyards and Revalation Vineyards. The food pairings for this event will be prepared by Chef Paul Deigl of Real Foods in Orange.

The second comparative tasting will be Saturday, June 10 featuring Cabernet Franc from Muse Vineyards, Rosemont Vineyards and Winery, Zephaniah Farm Vineyard, Fabbioli Cellars, Chisholm Vineyards and Revalation Vineyards. The food pairings for this tasting will be prepared by Chef Randy Cooper of Provisions Market based in Orange.

The third and final tasting in this series will be Saturday, June 24 and will feature Petit Manseng from Brix & Columns Vineyards, Reynard Florence Vineyard, Hark Vineyards, Fabbioli Cellars, Horton Vineyards and Revalation Vineyards with food pairings by Chef Paul Deigl.

This is the first event of its kind in Virginia, and Revalation Vineyards is thrilled to host fellow wineries for the occasion and showcase quality wines of the same varietal, according to the release. Get tickets at https://revalationvineyards.com/