A member of a family run farm and farm stand in Madison County was among the winners in the recent Virginia Agriculture Week photo contest sponsored by Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

Annsley Rider, 22, won in the category of “Farmers Market and Farm Shops” for an autumn scene she captured with her iPhone of her family’s longstanding 5 Rider’s Farm Stand.

The locally popular stand, kept going by the family of five, is situated in front of their homestead on Twymans Mill Road, off U.S. Route 15 near Locust Dale.

The stand has been around in some form since 2010 and offers fresh, locally grown produce from the family farm.

Annsley is the youngest of three siblings operating the farm with their parents.

“Congrats to all the Virginia Ag Week photo contest winners! We loved meeting you in person and presenting you with your gift basket,” the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services posted on Facebook.

“Thanks to everyone that submitted photos this year! We can’t wait to see the beautiful images you send next year.”

The photo taken by Rider, a 2019 graduate of Madison County High School, along with other winners, will be on display at the State Fair in the Farm Bureau building and published in the 2024 Virginia Agriculture magazine.

Michael Wallace, communications director with the department, visited the farm stand to present Annsley, and matriarch Kristin, with a gift basket of Virginia’s Finest products.

Rider said she entered a whole bunch of different photos of the stand in the contest and was happy to win in the category she did. Other categories included Agricultural Landscapes, Virginia Livestock, Celebrate Local, Virginia Produce and Crops and Virginia Aquaculture.

Asked what makes her family’s farm stand stand out, Rider responded, “I think because we are open each day during our season and it makes fresh, local food accessible seven days a week. And, we are a fulltime working farm.”

5 Rider’s Farm Stand is open every day from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3849 Twymans Mill Road and is also at the Madison County Farmers Market 9-11 a.m. on Saturdays, located at at 1110 Fairground Road in Madison. The stand offers watermelons, peaches, blueberries, sweet corn, tomatoes, squash, cherry tomatoes, peppers, red cabbage, potatoes, fresh dill pickles, salsa and more.