Owners and operators of small farms throughout the state can discover ways to improve soil and animal health and gain information on major funding opportunities at four field days this month, including one on Saturday.

Joe Gray’s Farm in Remington, Fauquier County, will host a field day 9 a.m. to noon on May 13. Lunch will be served. Contact mcarter@vsu.edu for more details.

The free field days are taking place on privately owned small farms additionally in Louisa, Franklin and Surry counties, sponsored by the Virginia State University Small Farm Outreach Program.

Attendees will participate in tours and demonstrations on conservation best management practices such as nutrient management, cover crops, grazing-land management, continuous no-till and split nitrogen applications, according to a release. These practices help reduce the cost of inputs and improve farm productivity while also safeguarding Virginia’s stream and river water quality.

Specialists from the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation and Soil and Water Conservation Districts will be on hand to share information about programs that offer farmers free technical assistance and up to $300,000 per year in cost-share to implement best management practices on their farms, the release stated.

They will also highlight programs and resources available only to small farms.

Register for all the field days at ext.vsu.edu/sfop-events.