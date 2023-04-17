Family-run Soldiers’ Hill Angus Farm of Warrenton recently won the 2023 Virginia Seedstock Producer Award from Virginia Cattlemen’s Association.

The award for producing premiere genetics for commercial beef cattle was presented April 13 to farm owner and operator Dennis Pearson at the association’s animal meeting, part of the Virginia Beef Expo, in Rockingham.

A few miles east of Jeffersonton in Culpeper County, Soldiers’ Hill Angus Farm began in the early 1970s as a younger Pearson’s 4H heifer project.

“Our farm name is a tribute to the Civil War soldiers who battled on our land, four days prior to the Second Battle of Manassas,” Pearson said.

More than 30 years since its founding, the farm today covers 500 acres and has a 200-head herd of Angus.

“Beef is sold direct off the farm,” according to Pearson.

“Bulls and breeding females are sold in consignments sales, such as the Culpeper Bull Sale, and off the farm.”

Dennis Pearson traces the origins of his award-winning cattle breeding to his time at Virginia Tech. His father, Harvey, also attended the Blacksburg state agricultural college, on the GI Bill after serving the country as a waste gunner on a B-17 in World War II, according to soldiershillangusfarm.com.

Harvey Pearson retired from a 40-year career as Fauquier County Clerk to help his son in the “cattle way of life,” the family recalls of the farm’s origins.

Dennis Pearson is retired from the USDA. The WWII veteran farmer attended the recent awards ceremony with his son and daughter-in-law, Miriam.

The attributes of being a top beef cattle producer help the world-wide consumer, Dennis Pearson stated in a release about the seedstock producer award. Their breeding objective is focused on providing balanced performance genetics to the commercial cow-calf sector, he said.

The farm uses whole-herd artificial insemination and embryo transfers to accelerate superior bloodlines, which has increased genetic advancements that benefit the cattle industry, Pearson said.

“Over the last several decades beef production has increased, through a more sustainable approach to cattle production,” he said.

Benefits include: higher survival rates of natural births through calving ease, lower risk of birth defects through genetic advancements and more efficiencies’ requiring less feed and inputs for higher beef yield, according to Pearson.

Advanced breeding genetics produce better marbling and carcass, increased quality for the consumer as well as improving functional cattle through maternal traits. These include milk production and reproductive efficiencies as well as boosted beef production through increased carcass weights, the Fauquier County farmer said.

Soldiers’ Hill Angus Farm has concentrated on registered Angus since 1990 and has evolved into a leading performance Angus herd, he said. SimAngus genetics have recently been added to provide more options.

Since 1990, Soldiers’ Hill Angus Farm has consigned to the Virginia Beef Cattle Improvement Association Central Test Stations at Culpeper and Wytheville for bull development and marketing.

Over the past 30 plus years, they have developed a following for their genetics by building a strong reputation through being known as a source of predictable performance genetics, Pearson said.