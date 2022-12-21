State Clean Water Award goes to Locust Dale Cattle Co. in Culpeper County

Locust Dale Cattle Company in Culpeper County recently won a State Clean Water Farm Award.

The Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Directors presented the annual award to farm operators John Paul and Mollie Visosky in recognition of commitment to land stewardship and natural resource conservation management, according to a release from the Conservation District Board.

Spanning approximately 4,200 acres, Locust Dale Cattle Co. features cool and warm season perennial pastures, hay land, cropland and mixed hardwood forest. The Robinson River borders the farm to the south and historic Cedar Mountain to the north. The farm stretches from U.S. Route 15 on the west to Rapidan Road in the east.

The Conservation District recognized the farm for its management of 900 acres of pasture. Their collaboration began in the spring of 2015 when Paul was interested in changing the farm’s management style, the release stated.

Locust Dale Cattle Co. was historically a feedlot and finishing beef operation and the desire was for it to be a pasture raised cow/calf operation, utilizing grass and other forages. In ensuing years, they made that happen.

Of particular interest was using fences to establish a rotational grazing system and installing a series of water systems to supply the cattle with clean, reliable water. Spanning six phases across the 900 acres, Culpeper SWCD helped install seven miles of stream exclusion fence, 2.3 miles of interior cross fence and 4.7 miles of pipeline to distribute water to 19 water troughs.

The Culpeper SWCD Annual Awards Banquet included recognition of the local farm family from Culpeper County Directors Tom O’Halloran and Dennis Verhoff and Associate Director Bob Williamson. Andrew Smith, Chief Deputy Director and James Martin, Division Director of the Soil and Water Division from Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation were also in attendance.