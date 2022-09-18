Sunshine and fresh air: Culpeper Harvest Days Farm Tour attracts crowds for 25th year

People started showing up 9 a.m. Saturday at the welcome center for the 25th Culpeper Harvest Days Farm Tour, an hour before the official start time.

Farm Tour Coordinator Winona Pritts, with Culpeper County Economic Development, handled it in stride, interacting with a line of folks of all ages interested in exploring any of more than a dozen farms that contribute to a long agricultural tradition here.

“Turn in your passport for a free commemorative Farm Tour magnet,” Pritts told attendees at the table, regarding getting stamps at each of the sites.

Economic Development will also raffle off 30 gift cards to participating farms. Free coloring books, stickers and other goodies covered the table at the welcome center, eliciting smiles from children and wide eyes, along with the free face-painting center on site.

In the nearby barns, a poultry auction drew onlookers and those interested in purchasing livestock and tools. Local produces was on sale in the auction barn.

County-wide, honey, beer, cider, lavender, bison, horses, chickens, cattle, rabbits, ducks, pumpkins and more were on display for the two-day event attracting visitors from all over.

James Doeding stopped at the welcome center with his family Saturday morning on the way back from a work trip in North Carolina to their home in South Riding, farther north up U.S. 29 in Loudon County.

“Little outing with the family,” he said, checking out the Farm Tour map with 11-year-old Emily, 8-year-old David and wife, Rita.

She learned about the event through a mom’s group on Facebook.

“We share all the fun stuff,” Rita said.

She also checked out the Farm Tour video on YouTube and liked what she saw.

“Outdoors and sunshine, getting some fresh air,” said husband James Doeding of the attraction for him.

Rita added, “The people are very nice and friendly.”

Her husband said he’s trying to get her to move out of the city and into the country. The kids were looking forward to seeing the bison at Cibola Farms.

So was tour taker Mary Jackson, of Sumerduck. This was not her first Farm Tour, but it’s always a favorite event, she said at the welcome center.

Up in the homemaker’s building at Ag Enterprises, the Piedmont Railroaders set up shop, displaying model trains. David Dutton, of Sumerduck, president of the train enthusiasts group, said they have 32 members.

Besides focusing on model trains and train history, members of the Piedmont Railroaders operate full-size locomotives with Walkersville Southern Railroad tourist attraction in Frederick, Md., he said.

The Farm Tour continues from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Kona Ice will be serving up cool treats from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday at the welcome center. There are also tractor displays.

From there, visit any of the following: Andora Farm, Bees & Trees Farm, Belmont Farm Distillery, Central Virginia Horse Rescue in Fredericksburg, The Carver Center, Gobbler Hill Farm, Ironwood Farm, Kildee Farms–The Barn, Liberty Hall Plantation, Mountain Run Winery, Moving Meadows Farm, Old Trade Brewery & Cidery, Seek Lavender, Virginia Bison Co. at Cibola Farms and Windmill Heights Garden Center.

Read more in an upcoming edition of the Star-Exponent about the beer-making process at a Farm Tour site—Old Trade, a family-run enterprise in Brandy Station that recently added a large event space.