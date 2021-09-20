Sunshine lures crowds for Harvest Days Farm Tour

Crowds flocked to more than a dozen agricultural sites Saturday and Sunday for the Culpeper Harvest Days Farm Tour.

From lavender, goats and steer, to show horses, bison, beer and train sets, the free, popular program garnered much interest and tourism to the county over the weekend.

Many of the farm sites direct sold their products to an interested public, and the bustling commerce spilled over into the downtown, with many shopping and dining, and the weather bright and sunny.

Sponsored by the Culpeper County Dept. of Economic Development, the self-guided farm program seemed to reach its goal of generating interest in the county's No. 1 industry while infusing economic development into the community.

