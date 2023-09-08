A Hebron Valley wine producer will harness the sun to meet its power needs in a sustainable way, with support from the federal government.

Revalation Vineyards, located near Reva in Madison County, was among eight Virginia sites selected for USDA Rural Energy for America program funding to implement renewable and efficient projects.

The local vineyard, a tourism destination for its natural beauty, recently received $20,000 to install solar panels on the roof of its new tasting room.

The 16-kilowatt system will feature 40, 400-watt solar modules and microinverters. The project will offset 160% of current electric usage at the facility on the multi-acre vineyard and winery run by managing owner Françoise Sellier-Moiseiwitch, with her partner Julian, a Washington, D.C. dentist.

“We are installing solar panels because it’s the right thing to do for the environment,” she said in a release.

The grant will cover approximately a third of the cost to install solar panels on one side of the tasting room roof, according to Sellier-Moiseiwitsch.

The winery intends to apply for another grant to also put solar panels on a production facility, she said.

The sun-seeking panels will generate enough energy to cover the tasting room’s electricity needs along with new electric vehicle charging stations planned for installation at the winery.

“We want to use solar panels because we operate from an environmentally-conscious ethos here at Revalation Vineyards,” said Sellier-Moiseiwitch. “We consider this as part of our work to be good stewards of the planet.”

As energy consumption grows with the winery, the vineyard will be installing more panels, she said. Installation of the solar panels on the tasting room is slated to begin in mid-October, according to Sellier-Moiseiwitch.

Nationwide, the USDA announced $266 million to help rural business owners, farmers and ranchers lower energy costs and generate income on on Aug. 30. The funding was included in the Inflation Reduction Act — the nation’s largest investment in combatting the climate crisis, according to an agency release.

“We’re pleased to offer funding for modern, renewable energy infrastructure that helps position Virginia producers and business owners for greater prosperity,” said Perry Hickman, USDA Rural Development Virginia State Director. “This year, we’re supporting a wide range of entities that were all seeking to lower operating costs through solar power systems.”

Other Virginia grant recipients were:

Consumers Auto Warehouse Inc. ($20,000), a used car dealership in Staunton installing a 24.8-kW solar roof system with 62, 400-watt modules and microinverters offsetting about 74% of electric usage at the site.

Dockery Properties LLC ($18,150), a Staunton business installing a 15.33-kW roof system with 42, 365-watt modules and microinverters offsetting around 101% of the leased building’s use for a chiropractic firm.

Virginia Panel Corporation ($345,337), a Waynesboro interface connector manufacturer installing a 367.38-kW solar roof system at its facility.

Zeus Digital Theater LLC ($247,800), a Waynesboro property installing a 242.1-kW roof system to offset 56% of electric usage for the veteran-owned movie theater.

TSL Farms Inc. ($126,562), a Rockingham County poultry operation installing a 102.6-kW grounded unit with seven inverters on one 74-acre property and another 44.1-kW PV module with three inverters on second 20-acre site. The 326 solar panels and 10 inverters will have a combined 146.7-kW capacity that will offset 91% of the electric usage.

Alex T. Botkin ($96,800), an Augusta County poultry farm installing a 112.32-kW solar roof system with 234, 480-watt modules and 12 inverters that will offset about 98% of the 60-acre farm’s electrical use.

Regeneration Cycle LLC ($115,880), a Rockingham County poultry operation installing a 170.4-kW ground system with 485, 355-watt modules and 12 inverters to offset 113% of current electric use at the farm.

A total of 1,334 total projects were funded through the USDA Rural Energy for America program. The USDA is accepting applications for quarterly funding through Sept. 30, 2024, with additional awards expected in the coming months. This funding includes $144.5 million for underutilized renewable energy technologies, according to the agency release. See rd.usda.gov or contact Virginia Rural Development.