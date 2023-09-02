Decades in the making, a ceremony is being held this month to acknowledge restoration of the name, George Washington Carver Regional High School, to the historic institution in Culpeper County. The agricultural-focused site along James Madison Highway will also participate in the Culpeper Harvest Days Farm Tour again by hosting an old-timey Carver Fair.

The George Washington Carver Regional High School Alumni Association will hold the name unveiling at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the school’s opening, which educated Black children from Culpeper, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock during segregation, from 1948-68.

Also on Sept. 16, coinciding with the 26th Annual Farm Tour, Carver alumni will pay tribute to the four-county fairs hosted by the O. R. Johnson Chapter of New Farmers of America at the school from 1949-62.

The event is a celebration of Carver’s 75th Jubilee, culminating in October, according to a release from Terry Miller, curator of the Carver 4-County Museum at the school and a member of the Carver 75th Jubilee Steering Committee.

The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors authorized restoration of the Carver name on the stone front of the school, completed in May by workers with Dominion Traditional Building Group, of Marshall. The Carver etching was removed soon after integration, replaced with Piedmont Vocational School.

Following a ceremony honoring the return of the name of the famed Black agricultural scientist, there will be a Farmers & Gardeners Chat and Chew at 10 a.m., Sept. 16, featuring vegan delights. New and long established professionals will discuss their techniques for growing crops, making wine and sustainable agriculture that improves the environment, according to the release from Miller.

“Our theme is ‘Tilling the Soil,’” said Hortense Hinton Jackson, chairperson of Carver’s 75th Jubilee. “We are honored to be an official stop on the Farm Tour this year, especially as new enterprises have opened and renovations continue to restore and repurpose the school to serve the community.”

For example, she said, the new Carver Food Enterprise Center is an outstanding addition. A project of George Washington Carver Agriculture Research Center, the 6,200-square-feet food shared commercial kitchen, food business incubator, and classroom opened Sept. 1 to growers, food business owners and entrepreneurs and organizations.

In addition, having the Virginia Cooperative Extension and 4-H program in the building strengthens the legacy of agriculture, community service and citizenship development, Hinton Jackson said. The Culpeper County Extension Office finalized its move from downtown to the Carver Center this summer.

“Last, although farming techniques have evolved, animals continue to be vital parts of local lore as well as industry, and people still like county fair food like fried Oreo cookies, funnel cakes and turkey legs on a stick,” said Hinton Jackson.

The Carver Fair Farm Tour stop on Sept. 16 is open to anyone who wants to showcase their homemade sweets and jellies, clothing, quilting and crafts, as well as their skills at vegetable preservation and gardening, said Miller.

“Do you have the juiciest apples, prettiest strawberries or largest pumpkins in the region? What images are being added to today’s quilts? Are you making home goods with fresh or recycled wood?” she asked. “Show them at the fair and then ‘pose’ your items for their own photo shoot.”

Indoor and outdoor fun on the Farm Tour stop will take place 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sept. 16, with cake walks, pie tasting, judging and eating, live music by Jeff Scott, pumpkin decoration and canvas painting, a corn hole tournament and two exhibits by the Carver 4-County Museum.

The first exhibit will highlight past fairs hosted by the school’s agricultural department. The second, “Culpeper’s Persistent,” is about this county’s African American men and women who advocated for their children’s right to quality secondary education. Their successful efforts included an outstanding agricultural program serving students and veterans, led over a 20-year period by six educators, Miller said.

At noon, watch chef Brian Thompson pull a fully cooked pig from the hot earth, talk about the process of outdoor pig roasting and will be offering samples.

“We are looking forward to some fresh applesauce, a farmers’ show of colorful and nutritious fruits and vegetables and, of course, it wouldn’t be a county fair without some hot dogs, cotton candy and caramel apples,” said Charles Jameson, Carver Fair coordinator.

“We are not attempting to recreate past fairs. Rather we are saying ‘thank you’ to those who organized, contributed and proudly won blue ribbons at a county fair led by Carver’s O. R. Johnson Chapter of New Farmers of America.”

Attendees can visit the fair, Food Enterprise Center, inside the Carver 4-County Museum and browse the grounds to see Rapidan River Master Gardeners, the community garden planted and tended by the Minority & Veteran Farmers of the Piedmont, New Pathways Tech and the welding school.

The fair is being held with the George Washington Carver Agricultural Research Center and Minority & Veteran Farmers of the Piedmont. The Carver Center is located at 9432 James Madison Highway in Rapidan. For information or to display goods at the fair, contact Jameson at 540/222-9603.