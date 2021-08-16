Timber harvesters, haulers eligible for USDA pandemic relief

The USDA is providing up to $200 million in relief to timber harvesting and timber hauling businesses that have experienced losses due to COVID-19 as part of its Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative.

Loggers and truckers can apply for assistance through USDA’s Farm Service Agency through Oct. 15. The Pandemic Assistance for Timber Harvesters and Haulers program is administered in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service.

The Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021, authorized this critical assistance for the timber industry, according to an agency release. Timber harvesting and hauling businesses that have experienced a gross revenue loss of at least 10% from Jan. 1 to Dec. 1, 2020, compared to Jan. 1 to Dec. 1, 2019, are encouraged to apply.

To be eligible for payments of up to $125,000, applicants must be a timber harvesting or timber hauling business where 50% or more of gross revenue is derived from: cutting timber., transporting timber or processing of wood on-site on the forest land (chipping, grinding, converting to biochar, cutting to smaller lengths, etc.).

To apply, complete form FSA-1118, Pandemic Assistance for Timber Harvesters and Haulers Program, certifying gross revenue for 2019 and 2020. Additional documentation may be required. See farmers.gov/pathh

Applications can be submitted to the FSA office at any USDA Service Center nationwide by mail, fax, hand delivery, or via electronic means. farmers.gov/service-locator or 877-508-8364.