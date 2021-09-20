Trains, tractors, plants, animals and spirits: Culpeper Harvest Days Farm Tour a success

The toddler knew all of the other animal sounds though, mooing and baaing to prove it.

Cibola Farm offered hay rides down to see the animals raised by Mike Sipes and partner Rob Ferguson on the 500-acre site. They’ve been at it for 24 years, turning raw land into a lively livestock operation. Though the large beast may appear docile from faraway in a field, bison are wild, Sipes told an assembled crowd.

“These animals look like they’re all chill and domesticated here when, but we get them in that corral it’s a whole bison ball game,” he said. “They are so wild, will kill a calf right next to them if it’s not theirs, ram and gore a yearling just random. The bulls will fight each other.”

Cibola Farms added Virginia Bison Co. to its name in 2019 and has a herd of around 280, Sipes said. Demand is high for consumers of the healthiest red meat with calves born in the spring. Around 75 were born this past season.

Sipes, who grew up in Manassas with no agricultural experience, said the farm has been successful. He prefers living in the country to the city.

“I’m really glad, got what I wanted, a little cabin with 10 acres of wood around me, nobody bugging me, that’s what my goal was. I like the animals better than I do people,” he said. “No offense.”

