Tri-county Farm Show this weekend in Culpeper, livestock sale Monday

Area 4-H youth and their families and leaders are at it again, working since Wednesday as part an annual, multi-generational agricultural tradition. The Culpeper Madison Rappahannock Farm Show is now happening through Monday at Culpeper Agricultural Enterprises on U.S. Route 29, just south of town.

To participate, CMR Farm Show enrollees from 4-H and FFA Youth Livestock actively develop interest in beef cattle, sheep, and swine.

The tri-county youth learn about selection, care, and feeding of livestock, animal health, and importance of good record keeping. Emphasis for these projects continues to be focused on developing life skills, according to cmrfarmshow.com.

The best of the best of the young people's efforts are on display at the Farm Show at competitions in the ring and all around the grounds. In the stalls, youth and farm families who have participated generation after generation interact in caring for the livestock. Strong bonds are built. Character develops.

The public is welcome to come visit the show, and admission is free. See Saturday's schedule at cmrfarmshow.com.

Sunday, at 9 a.m. will be Cowboy Church in the Sale Barn with Keith Wagner. At 10 a.m., the Homemaker’s Building opens and it will be full of homemade crafts, interesting displays and more.

Also at 10 a.m. on Sunday, July 10, check out the rabbit show in the rabbit and poultry barn. There will be 4H Cloverbud activities and face painting under the tent from 10-3, a Tractor Driving Contest at 11 a.m. and Apple Pie Contest at 12:30.

Always a big hit, the Little Mr. and Miss CMR contest will take place at 1 p.m. Sunday in the sale barn. At 2 p.m., see the Bucket Babies or join Cornhole Tournament.

At 2:30 p.m. Sunday is the CMR Supreme Livestock Showman Competition in the Lower Barn. At 4 p.m., exhibitors and their families will share covered dish picnic.

An Awards Ceremony in the Show Ring will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, July 11 followed by a 5 p.m. dinner for buyers, exhibit and families. The livestock sale at 6 p.m. in the sale barn will end the 2022 CRM Farm Show.