USDA expands Coronavirus Food Assistance Program for farmers

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced on Friday the U.S. Department of Agriculture will give help through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, expanding eligibility for some agricultural producers and commodities as well as updating payments to accurately compensate some producers who already applied for the program.

Eligible producers and those who need to modify existing applications due to these updates can contact USDA’s Farm Service Agency between Jan. 19 and Feb. 26, according to an agency release. Some of these changes are being made to align with the recently enacted Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 while others are discretionary changes in response to ongoing evaluation of the program.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has left a deep impact on the farm economy, and we are utilizing the tools and monies available to ease some of the financial burdens on American producers to ensure our agricultural economy remains strong, independent and a global leader in production,” said Perdue said in a statement. “We identified new areas of support and Congress recently directed us to provide additional relief.”

Program rebooting builds on the $23.6 billion in assistance already provided to farmers and ranchers impacted by the pandemic, he said.