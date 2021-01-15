USDA expands Coronavirus Food Assistance Program for farmers

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced on Friday the U.S. Department of Agriculture will give help through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, expanding eligibility for some agricultural producers and commodities as well as updating payments to accurately compensate some producers who already applied for the program.
Eligible producers and those who need to modify existing applications due to these updates can contact USDA’s Farm Service Agency between Jan. 19 and Feb. 26, according to an agency release. Some of these changes are being made to align with the recently enacted Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 while others are discretionary changes in response to ongoing evaluation of the program.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has left a deep impact on the farm economy, and we are utilizing the tools and monies available to ease some of the financial burdens on American producers to ensure our agricultural economy remains strong, independent and a global leader in production,” said Perdue said in a statement. “We identified new areas of support and Congress recently directed us to provide additional relief.”
Program rebooting builds on the $23.6 billion in assistance already provided to farmers and ranchers impacted by the pandemic, he said.
As part of expanded program eligibility, contract producers of swine, broilers, laying hens, chicken eggs and turkeys who suffered a drop in revenue in 2020 as compared to their 2019 revenue because of the pandemic now are eligible for assistance. Producers could receive up to 80 percent of revenue loss, according to USDA.
Producers of pullets and turfgrass sod also now are eligible for program payments based on eligible sales, and the payment calculation in the updated rule includes crop insurance indemnities. Similarly, FSA adjusted the payment calculation to use the producer’s eligible 2019 calendar year sales, and 2019 crop insurance indemnities, NAP, and WHIP+ payments, multiplied by the applicable payment rate for all sales commodities, which include specialty crops, aquaculture, tobacco, specialty livestock, nursery crops and floriculture.
Producers who applied during the sign-up period that closed Dec. 11, 2020, can modify an existing application between Jan. 19 and Feb. 26, 2021. Additionally, FSA adjusted the payment calculation for certain row crops, specifically those for which a producer had crop insurance coverage but not an available 2020 Actual Production History approved yield.
FSA is now using 100% of the 2019 Agriculture Risk Coverage-County Option benchmark yield to calculate payments when an APH is not available rather. This change is only for producers with crop insurance coverage who grow barley, corn, sorghum, soybeans, sunflowers, upland cotton and wheat.
Producers who applied during the sign-up period that closed Dec. 11, 2020, can modify an existing application between Jan. 19 and Feb. 26, 2021. FSA is providing an additional payment for swine to help producers who face continuing market disruptions from changes in U.S. meat consumption due to the pandemic, according to the USDA release.
Swine producers with approved round one applications will soon automatically receive a “top-up” payment of $17 per head increasing the total payment to $34 per head.
Newly eligible producers who need to submit a round two application or modify an existing one can do so between Jan. 19 and Feb. 26, 2021, by contacting their local USDA Service Center.
New applicants can also obtain one-on-one support with applications by calling 877-508-8364. See farmers.gov/cfap.