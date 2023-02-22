A family-run Culpeper County lavender farm just received an infusion of financial support from the federal government.

U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, on Tuesday announced an award totaling $124,567 to allow Seek Lavender to produce more homegrown farm products for Virginians.

Mary Seek runs the three-acre farm on the edge of town with her husband, Neil, since its opening in 2015. Seek said on Wednesday she will use the grant award to benefit the community.

“The whole reason I am doing this is for the community … I worked 40 years in IT, the final 25 years in cybersecurity … this whole operation is because I am an advocate of nature and two, because I wanted to empower other women in the community. It’s my time to give back.”

The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Value Added Producer Grant that will support the farm’s production of lavender, eucalyptus, witch hazel spa and culinary products, lotion, soaps, teas, extracts and oils and syrup. According to USDA, an estimated 3,000 people will benefit from the grant to Seek Lavender.

“Virginia is home to more than three quarters of a million small businesses that employ almost half of the Commonwealth’s workers,” said Spanberger in a statement. “It is crucial to assist these small businesses in establishing and expanding their markets because doing so not only serves the businesses individually, but bolsters our economy and labor force.

“I’m encouraged that this USDA grant funding is headed to the Seventh District to support Seek Lavender, their partners, and our local economy.”

Seek said they will use the reimbursement award to enhance all aspects of production as well as advertising, marketing, packaging and labeling.

“We intend to invest this award in empowering woman owned business by contracting with them for labor support; product specialist, sales and social media management,” she said. “This award will allow Seek Lavender to create additional nature inspired products for our community.”

Seek said she is excited to share the grant, and its fruits with the people who love their kind of products.

She found out about the grant opportunity through an article in Rappahannock Electric Cooperative’s monthly magazine, about Virginia Foundation for Agriculture, Innovation and Rural Sustainability (VA FAIRS).

The nonprofit offers technical assistance for people in value-added agriculture.

VA FAIRS was invaluable in helping her prepare the grant, she said. Seek Lavender was denied the first year. In submitting for the second year, the farm turned in a 160-page document including a five-year business plan.

“It’s a big deal to get one of these,” Seek said.

The Value Added Producer Grant program is part of the Local Agriculture Market Program, an umbrella initiative created in the 2018 Farm Bill to support development, coordination, and expansion of direct producer-to-consumer marketing; local and regional food markets and enterprises; and value-added agricultural products.