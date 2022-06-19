USDA seeks to boost American-made fertilizer as prices more than double since last year

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is urging an increase in American-made fertilizer as prices for farmers have more than doubled for in the past year.

The federal agency has extended the deadline for comments and information from the public about its “Access to Fertilizer: Competition and Supply Chain Concerns” notice originally published in the Federal Register on March 17.

The new deadline for comments is July 15.

USDA is also doubling its grant funds to a half-billion dollars to assist in more American production of fertilizer components.

“We are extending the deadline for comments an additional month to enable commenters to provide additional feedback regarding the role of capacity expansion and related strategies to directly enhance competition in the fertilizer market,” said Andy Green, USDA’s Senior Advisor for Fair and Competitive Markets.

“USDA is committed to using every tool at its disposal to enhance competition and improve resiliency in the fertilizer market. Finding ways to encourage sustainable and independent choices for fertilizer supplies demonstrates the Biden-Harris administration’s ongoing investment in American goods and services to rebuild a more resilient, secure, and sustainable economy.”

USDA continues seeking input on:

• What obstacles exist to the financing and development of new fertilizer capacity that would enhance the competitiveness of fertilizer markets?

• Would new or expanded domestic manufacturing, mining, processing, or alternative fertilizer production capacity help promote access to and affordability of fertilizer for agricultural producers?

• Are there existing “shovel ready” manufacturing, mining, or other processes that could or should be adjusted to facilitate new fertilizer production?

• Are there other potential new entrants in the near or medium-term?

• How might USDA best support investment in new fertilizer capacity in the U.S.?

All written comments in response to this notice should be posted online at Access to Fertilizer: Competition and Supply Chain Concerns. Comments received will be posted without change, including any personal information provided. All comments should reference the docket number AMS-AMS-22-0027, the date of submission, and the page number of this issue of the Federal Register. Comments may also be sent to Jaina Nian, Agricultural Marketing Service, USDA, Room 2055-S, STOP 0201, 1400 Independence Avenue SW, Washington, DC 20250-0201. Comments will be made available for public inspection at the above address during regular business hours or via the internet at regulations.gov.

On March 11, USDA announced plans for a $250 million investment in grants to support additional fertilizer production for American farmers to address rising costs and spur competition. On May 11, in conjunction with his visit to an Illinois farm, USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack announced a doubling of the initial grant investment to $500 million, among other measures designed to assist farmers.

Fertilizer prices have more than doubled since last year due to many factors, including a limited supply of the minerals and high energy costs, high global demand and agricultural commodity prices, reliance on fertilizer imports, and lack of competition in the fertilizer industry, according to USDA.

The U.S. is a major importer and dependent on foreign fertilizer and is either the second or third top importer for each of the three major components of fertilizer.