VA DEQ eyes solutions for unhealthy bacteria levels in Culpeper’s Mountain Run

This is the official start for public involvement in development of an implementation plan to reduce bacteria levels in the contiguous watershed that Evans said spans more than 100,000 acres.

“It’s a good-size area with relatively similar land uses. There’s a higher level of development around the town than the rest outside of town where there is a good bit of agriculture, both cattle and cropland,” Evans said.

More recently, he said some water in Mountain Run has started to impact aquatic-life communities, “small aquatic life, invertebrates bottom of the food pyramid,” are seeing a population reduction yet are a vital food source for larger fish that won’t have what they need to survive, Evans said.

The new implementation plan will follow up with previous DEQ and Soil & Conservation District work from the early 2000s with a benthic (bottom of water) focus in Culpeper County, where the state has had longstanding bacteria concerns, Evans said.

“The levels are not terribly above the standards,” he said. “Our focus will be on bacteria. The levels are not really high, but after larger storm events, we see very high levels of bacteria in some locations.”