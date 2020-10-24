VA DEQ eyes solutions for unhealthy bacteria levels in Culpeper’s Mountain Run

Bacteria levels exceed standards for safe recreational use and healthy wildlife in Culpeper County’s Mountain Run, which wanders through the town’s heavily-used Yowell Meadow Park and into the lake of the same name.
Muddy Run and the lower Hazel River are also above acceptable bacteria levels, the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality said.
State environmentalists are working on a new plan to address the trio of interconnected, polluted waters that run into the Chesapeake Bay. They are seeking comment from Culpeper County residents.
Primary fecal bacteria sources contributing to the problem were identified as agriculture, septic systems and stormwater runoff. Land around the affected waterways is 51 percent forested, 25 percent pasture, 13 percent developed and 11 percent cropland, DEQ said.
Mountain Run Lake, the backup reservoir for the town of Culpeper’s drinking water, is included in the impacted watershed with higher-than-healthy bacteria levels. It is also a popular fishing spot, boasting stunning views and sunsets over the Blue Ridge Mountains.
The town lake and park alongside it, located off U.S. 29 south of town, has a fenced-in dog park, playground and several picnic pavilions. Nice houses surround the 75-acre lake, in which tri-athletes swim as part of the annual series in Culpeper County.
But e-coli levels in Mountain Run were more than three times higher in the most recent DEQ testing spanning 2015-2020, compared to testing done in 2010-2014. For the most recent years, e-coli concentration in the watershed was more than 600 cfu/100ml-# of colonies counted ÷ sample volume filtered in mL) x 100. It was less than 200 in the previous testing period, DEQ said.
Muddy Run, a moderate-size stream, links to Mountain Run to the north and flows into the lower Hazel River, starting near Boston and flowing east past Rixeyville, Brandy Station and Remington before joining the Rappahannock River. Especially after heavy rainfall, bacteria levels can soar in this local watershed as pollution runs into the water from adjoining farms and neighborhoods, said state environmentalist David Evans, nonpoint source coordinator in the Northern Regional Office of Virginia DEQ.
Recreating in such waters can be associated with illness upon ingestion when swimming or canoeing, he said in a recent phone conversation. And in areas with especially high levels of bacteria, people coming in contact could experience gastrointestinal symptoms or infections in open wounds, Evans said.
The public can learn more about the state’s plan to address the bacteria issue by attending a webinar at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28. Register at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6960099229001942544. Webinar attendees experiencing technical problems during the meeting can call 703/583-3906.
This is the official start for public involvement in development of an implementation plan to reduce bacteria levels in the contiguous watershed that Evans said spans more than 100,000 acres.
“It’s a good-size area with relatively similar land uses. There’s a higher level of development around the town than the rest outside of town where there is a good bit of agriculture, both cattle and cropland,” Evans said.
More recently, he said some water in Mountain Run has started to impact aquatic-life communities, “small aquatic life, invertebrates bottom of the food pyramid,” are seeing a population reduction yet are a vital food source for larger fish that won’t have what they need to survive, Evans said.
The new implementation plan will follow up with previous DEQ and Soil & Conservation District work from the early 2000s with a benthic (bottom of water) focus in Culpeper County, where the state has had longstanding bacteria concerns, Evans said.
“The levels are not terribly above the standards,” he said. “Our focus will be on bacteria. The levels are not really high, but after larger storm events, we see very high levels of bacteria in some locations.”
The bacteria develops as waters rush over farmland and developed lands and bring runoff into the watershed of pet and livestock waste as well as failing septic systems. These areas will get special attention as part of the upcoming state DEQ process.
Evans said the town’s primary reservoir at Lake Pelham did not exceed bacteria standards, but Mountain Run Lake was considered impaired, a condition he described as “a more recent impairment decision.”
The upcoming, solution-seeking exercise hopes to benefit the local community, and develop insider knowledge about the best opportunities to address the water pollution, he said.
“We welcome bringing people to the table to generate support for additional cleanup,” Evans said.
Asked if the impacted watershed was safe for current recreational use by the public, he said it was, “Because generally the bacterial levels are well within the standard.” It’s when half-an-inch of rain or more falls in 24 hours that bacteria levels rise as runoff occurs, Evans said.
Further addressing the environmental issue, a Morning Agricultural and Residential Workgroup meeting will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, online at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/658624141 or by phone at 872/240-3212. Access Code: 658-624-141. Meeting presentations are at https://www.deq.virginia.gov/Programs/Water/WaterQualityInformationTMDLs/TMDL/TMDLImplementation/TMDLImplementationProgress.aspx .
The DEQ has a lot of experience addressing bacteria in waterways, Evans said, noting the upcoming effort would address local water quality concerns as well as contribute to the overall health of the Chesapeake Bay. Measures will include cost-sharing for septic system upgrades, connections to municipal sewer in areas near town, installing fencing around streams to keep cattle out, building water troughs to ensure adequate water for cattle, and eliminating any remaining “straight pipe” septic systems discharging directly into local waterways.
Developing the DEQ implementation plan will take a year before it is submitted to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for review. The Culpeper Soil & Water Conservation District has long worked to clean up area waterways, including the upper Hazel River that is within acceptable bacteria levels, Evans said.
That work by local conservationists will continue with this newest effort.
Greg Wichelns with the Culpeper-based agency said the Conservation District would be involved as a planning participant, but more as an eventual implementer of conservation practices.
“Soon a water quality planning effort targeted at Mountain Run and Muddy Run here in Culpeper County will get underway,” he said. “It is a state-led effort with lots of opportunity for local input by county, town and citizens. Bottom line is neither watershed meets some basic water-quality criteria; not new news, just finally getting some planning underway.”
The Town of Culpeper will also participate in the public outreach meetings and will work with DEQ representatives to identify options that may be feasible for addressing impairment in Mountain Run caused by nonpoint sources such as septic systems and agricultural activities, Culpeper Public Services Director Jim Hoy said.
He said DEQ has been keeping TMDL—Total Maximum Daily Load of pollutants—reports on the Mountain Run watershed since 2001.
Hoy said the town has to the extent possible addressed water quality in Mountain Run Lake through management of aquatic vegetation and control of resident geese population. This is done by working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service program.
“We also partner with neighbors in addressing land use adjacent to the lakes that may impact water quality,” Hoy said.
The town also works with Planning District 9 staff to review and discuss potential land use impacts from nonpoint source activities in the Mountain Run watershed.
Culpeper County Administrator John Egerston said the county relies on regional partners to stay informed of watershed issues, including the Soil & Water Conservation District and Rappahannock Rapidan Regional Commission, which oversees Planning District 9.
The local Conservation District office recently completed a countywide program that offered funding assistance to pump out septic tanks, he said.
“These studies have been going on for many years all over the state. We will be following the progress of this effort,” Egertson said.
