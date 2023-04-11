Virginia agricultural and forestry exports topped a record $5.1 billion last year.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Monday unveiled new farming data at the Virginia Inland Port facility in Richmond. According to Virginia Dept. of Agriculture and Consumer Services, 2022 exports eclipsed by 25 percent the previous record set in 2021 of more than $4 billion.

The governor called export sales “a clear indication of the strength” in Virginia’s first (agriculture) and third (forestry) largest industries.

“The 2022 export data provides a tremendous foundation to work from as I prepare to embark on my first international trade mission,” Youngkin said, according to a release from his office.

He recently announced plans to lead the Virginia delegation this month in visiting Tapei City, Taiwan; Tokyo, Japan; and Seoul, South Korea. Taiwan and Japan are two of Virginia’s top export destinations, according to the release.

“These export numbers speak to the high quality and value of Virginia products and the success of our agricultural and forestry producers to establish fruitful international commercial relationships,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matthew Lohr.

Virginia’s top agricultural and forestry exports in 2022 were soybeans at over $2.3 billion, animal products at over $960 million, tobacco at $215 million, wood products earned more than $509 million, and beer exports totaled over $145 million, according to the release.

One of the largest increases of 2022 were wood pellets which increased 1,379%. This was likely driven by increased demand in Europe and Asia.

All categories related to soybeans showed increases and tobacco exports remained strong with most exports going to Asia, the release stated.

China is the state’s biggest agriculture market, buying $1.45 billion worth of products last year, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

Japan is a big buyer of Virginia soybeans and pork; Korea buys beef and cotton and Taiwan is a major buyer of Virginia grain, Youngkin said Monday at the Richmond port, the Times-Dispatch reported.

“Now we can sell them even more,” he added.

The top 10 crop and livestock products in Virginia, according to Dept. of Agriculture & Consumer Services, are: 1) broilers, 2) cattle and calves, 3) turkeys, 4) miscellaneous crops, 5) dairy products, milk, 6) soybeans, 7) corn, 8) all other animals and products, 9) floriculture and 10) hay.

Virginia has 41,500 farms, according to the agency, covering 7.7 million acres. Almost all, 97 percent of Virginia farms, are family owned. The state is home to nearly 19,000 new and beginning farmers, according to VDACS.

On average, 16-cents of every consumer dollar spent on food goes to the farmer, the agency said.