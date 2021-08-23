Virginia Cannabis Growers Symposium stokes local support for legalization

At Saturday’s Symposium, Bounds will be under tent advising the average person on how to legally grow cannabis plants at home.

“It’s fairly simple, a lot of little nuances,” he said.

The lawyer said he would make himself available for any questions from the public. “My goal is to be there, be free, help with anything that they don’t understand, help guide the masses away from potentially stepping off a ledge of some kind.”

In his professional life, Bounds, who is Sauer’s lawyer, is available to help business clients and farmers growing cannabis for hemp or marijuana and or help settle landlord-tenant disputes about the plant. People living in urban areas are much differently situated when it comes to the law than someone on 100 acres in Culpeper County, he said, where, “It might be a little easier to have your four plants out of sight, out of mind,” he said.

Bounds advises clients on changes in the law, ever in flux, as legislators race to find the best way forward for legal sales of marijuana and set up the licensing process by Jan. 1, 2024.

He represents small shops selling CBD gummies, and is familiar with FDA rules and regulations guiding sale and licensing of such hemp products.