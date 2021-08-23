Virginia Cannabis Growers Symposium stokes local support for legalization

One of the first events of its type since legalization happened July 1, this weekend’s Virginia Cannabis Growers Symposium is stoking support and broad interest in a budding industry that upstanding citizens locally are beginning to understand, embrace and vocally support.
Lignum hemp farmer Mike Sauer recently traveled around the state promoting the Symposium he organized for this Saturday, Aug. 28 at Culpeper County’s own legal moonshiner, Belmont Farm Distillery, along Zachary Taylor Highway, and the word is getting out.
His travels included Richmond on Aug. 17 for the first meeting of the Joint Commission on Cannabis Oversight, a state senate group helping to develop the framework for full cannabis legalization, including recreational adult sales, by Jan. 1, 2024, with the new state agency, Virginia Cannabis Control Authority.
Sauer, a retired IT executive who started growing hemp on his Culpeper County property three years ago when Virginia made it legal, offered public comment at the end of the meeting. The cannabis advocate encouraged the panel to tap into the knowledge developed by growers and processers of legal hemp.
“The hemp industry has a lot to offer when we talk about trying to expedite things, we’ve done a lot of this stuff,” Sauer said. “We’ve had three years to perfect these techniques.”
Hemp and marijuana, made legal for adult recreational use in Virginia last month, come from the same plant—cannabis. Sauer told the state panel his upcoming cannabis symposium in Culpeper was an educational event on safely growing within the confines of the current law.
He challenged the commission to not associate cannabis with any felony offense.
“I am a firm believer in freedom, but when it comes to this particular plant I know that’s not where we are ... I just don’t see where felonies have any place in the realm of cannabis.”
See the law at Cannabis.virginia.gov
Sauer in a phone conversation last week said commission members seemed receptive to his statements about including the hemp industry in cannabis legislation conversations.
“In my opinion, they’ve got a lot to do, a long road ahead,” he said of creating the new laws about legal marijuana sales. Sauer has grown cannabis inside and outside, processed it, extracted from it, refined it and distilled it.
There are other hemp farmers in Virginia with the same knowledge and an industrial hemp program through the state’s department of agriculture & consumer sciences that could be used an incubator, he said.
“You got to think outside the box,” Sauer said of setting up a legal sales system to rival the current alternative market.
Full potential: business partners
Chairman of the Joint Commission on Cannabis Oversight wished Sauer well on Saturday’s grow event in Culpeper, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., that as of last week had sold 800 tickets.
It’s gaining momentum daily in part due to the recent promotional stops in Northern Virginia, Shenandoah Valley, Tidewater, Brandy Station and Culpeper. Sauer connected with small business owners at convenience stores, printers, CBD shops, an arborists supplier, vape shops and Higher Education in Charlottesville.
He handed out samples of his Cool Beans Collectibles and posters for the symposium, and other products made by Culpeper-based Kash Imprint’s Sophie Hudson.
Hudson said she started working with Mike in the spring printing labels for the seed packets and point of sale advertising. Kash Imprints also been printing t-shirts and caps made from hemp and recycled polyester, pretty exciting, Hudson said.
“Although I think this might be our first foray into merchandise for the cannabis industry, working within agriculture is the norm around here this time of year,” she said in an email. “On our screen printing press right now are the shirts for the Culpeper Farm Tour. Plus we just received the merchandise order for the Homesteaders of America Conference. We have been helping them get event-ready since their inception.”
Kash products featured at the Symposium will be feather flags, banners, rolling papers, grinders, and t-shirts.
“We absolutely love helping our clients realize their full potential, regardless of their passion. We wish Mike every success for the event this weekend,” Hudson said.
There will also be food, dozens of vendors, local artisans and crafters, live music, and hands-on classes on how to grow cannabis at the beginner, moderate and expert levels.
Warrenton attorney Daniel Bounds, a U.S. Marine veteran specializing in cannabis law, will kick off the day explaining current rules.
Attorney, Marine veteran specializes in cannabis law
A Fauquier County native with a degree in history from Virginia Tech, the young lawyer, since passing the bar in 2019, has focused on hemp business clients—because of his passion for the environment and the plant.
“A wise retired army general told me find an area of the law you are passionate about, upcoming and emerging, get in early, be the subject matter expert, be part of that new legal field,” Bounds said in a phone call.
The country is at a crossroads in terms of making a shift to hemp for producing products that are better for the planet, said the 2007 graduate of Highland School in Warrenton.
There are myriad environmentally-friendly materials that can be made from the plant: construction supplies, explosives, fiber and paper. Hemp farms could replace timber and concrete industries, making a massive environmental benefit, Bounds said.
Pound for pound, cannabis is much more efficient to grow than other production methods that harm the globe. The Declaration of Independence was drafted on hemp paper, and cannabis is something Bound said he uses.
“Personally, I use cannabis on and off like your average person may,” the lawyer said, noting “a very hard pause” on use during his time in the military and in law school.
“I am still a business-minded individual. I am a professional attorney, spent eight years in the Marine Corps, was a captain, combat engineer, and I use cannabis recreationally from time to time.”
Still the devil’s lettuce: legal framework
Bounds said he realized it will take a long time to get everybody on board and to shed the stigma of marijuana being the devil’s lettuce.
He quoted Bob Marley in stating he hoped in his work “to make some of the people happy some of the time,” and expanding that as much as possible, “Your image is everything as a professional. I want to make sure it’s seen as something that’s a force for good.”
At Saturday’s Symposium, Bounds will be under tent advising the average person on how to legally grow cannabis plants at home.
“It’s fairly simple, a lot of little nuances,” he said.
The lawyer said he would make himself available for any questions from the public. “My goal is to be there, be free, help with anything that they don’t understand, help guide the masses away from potentially stepping off a ledge of some kind.”
In his professional life, Bounds, who is Sauer’s lawyer, is available to help business clients and farmers growing cannabis for hemp or marijuana and or help settle landlord-tenant disputes about the plant. People living in urban areas are much differently situated when it comes to the law than someone on 100 acres in Culpeper County, he said, where, “It might be a little easier to have your four plants out of sight, out of mind,” he said.
Bounds advises clients on changes in the law, ever in flux, as legislators race to find the best way forward for legal sales of marijuana and set up the licensing process by Jan. 1, 2024.
He represents small shops selling CBD gummies, and is familiar with FDA rules and regulations guiding sale and licensing of such hemp products.
Bounds advocated for an accessible marijuana sales licensing process in Virginia, not one with reported $50,000 registration fee attached.
“If you want mom and pops to join this new recreation market, you need to make the barrier of entry something your average entrepreneur can at least attempt,” he said.
Bounds said he feared like other highly regulated markets recreational marijuana sales will be taken over by big pharma or Wall Street.
“Someone who has financial ability to push people along through lobbying efforts,” he said.
“I would like to see a holistic grassroots approach to the recreational market, but I am waiting to see. I don’t have the upmost faith in our legislators at this point in time.”
Budding industry: shop local
Gary’s ACE Hardware in Culpeper’s Meadowbrook Shopping Center is investing in the future of cannabis growing and will be a vendor at Saturday’s Growers Symposium.
Being able to offer a selection of products local cannabis growers want has been a passion for longtime store manager Sheila Cooper.
“We can get you the products you need from the popular vendors everybody is looking for. Oh, my gosh,” she said in a phone call asked about the level of interest in such products. “We can start from seedling to harvest. We have plenty of avenues to get those popular products.”
The locally owned ACE Hardware experienced supply issues with corporate for grow supplies so Cooper started learning more about the industry and found other lines.
“Our warehouse in Pennsylvania didn’t prepare for Virginia to go legal, I guess,” she said.
The local store carries premium organic soils from a Cannabis Cup winner as well as products for hydroponic and outdoor operations, lights, grow tents and fabric pots.
“This is all a learning experience for a lot of us right now even though I am a very passionate advocate for legalization for recreational and medicinal use,” said the hardware store manager. “It is a step,” Cooper said, adding, “There’s still a lot of people incarcerated for something that should not have been a crime in the first place.”
Prescription drugs prescribed by doctors and given out by the government are causing way more problems in the local community than legalized marijuana, she said.
“It’s time and thank God, I am so happy to be able to be here in Virginia to see this,” Cooper said.
‘We’re just normal people’
Proceeds from the Virginia Cannabis Grower’s Symposium will benefit Culpeper Humane Society, which also have a booth on site and will be selling drinks for a donation.
“We are starting to see the fruits of our labor,” said Sauer of starting the hemp farm in 2018 with neighbor David Combs, a disabled veteran. And now, three years later, hosting a large event promoting legal marijuana growing in Virginia for the first time in a long time.
“Just blown away by the amount of support we are getting, totally floored. We are working on changing the stigma that surrounds us.”
An advocate for benefits of hemp-infused CBD products three years ago, the local farmer now appears at the forefront of a new legalization revolution. Sauer still worries about people getting the wrong impression when they hear cannabis, with its stereotypes about lazy stoners and unproductive lumps.
But he sees it getting better.
“People can come and get everything they need to start growing, all legal, no gifting, sharing, trading or illegal sales of marijuana, and to get to know people in the cannabis community, be around like minded people,” Sauer said.
“It’s an opportunity for the cannabis community to come out and say look at us we’re just normal people who walk amongst you every day. I probably don’t fit your perception of what a cannabis user is—I’m not a goofy, stoned hippie.”
See vacangrow.com for event information.
(540) 825-4315