Watershed conservation education program coming to Culpeper, Fauquier schools

A $140,082 grant from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association will expand environmental literacy for local schoolchildren through the Chesapeake Bay Watershed Education and Training program, according to a recent release from Friends of the Rappahannock.

This grant will enable implementation of a sustainable Meaningful Watershed Educational Experience program over three years in Culpeper and Fauquier County Public Schools.

Friends of the Rappahannock hired a full time education manager at its Headwaters office in Culpeper to oversee the programs that will reach students at several grade levels, the release stated.

April Harper, the new Upper Rappahannock Educator Manager, will work with local partner organizations, teachers and public school staff to integrate a Meaningful Watershed Educational Experience into the schools.

Goose Creek Association is helping to bring the program to Fauquier County Public Schools.

“We are looking forward to working with FOR and the teachers to coordinate a comprehensive approach to the Environmental Literacy Model based on the Chesapeake Bay Education Program,” said Holly Geary, Executive Administrator of Goose Creek Association.