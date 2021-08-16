 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watershed conservation education program coming to Culpeper, Fauquier schools
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Watershed conservation education program coming to Culpeper, Fauquier schools

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
FOR

Germanna Community College instructor Tamara Muldrow (center) collect samples with students on a field trip in 2017 to Friends of the Rappahannock headquarters in Fredericksburg.

 File / The FREE LANCE-STAR

A $140,082 grant from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association will expand environmental literacy for local schoolchildren through the Chesapeake Bay Watershed Education and Training program, according to a recent release from Friends of the Rappahannock.

This grant will enable implementation of a sustainable Meaningful Watershed Educational Experience program over three years in Culpeper and Fauquier County Public Schools.

Friends of the Rappahannock hired a full time education manager at its Headwaters office in Culpeper to oversee the programs that will reach students at several grade levels, the release stated.

April Harper, the new Upper Rappahannock Educator Manager, will work with local partner organizations, teachers and public school staff to integrate a Meaningful Watershed Educational Experience into the schools.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Goose Creek Association is helping to bring the program to Fauquier County Public Schools.

“We are looking forward to working with FOR and the teachers to coordinate a comprehensive approach to the Environmental Literacy Model based on the Chesapeake Bay Education Program,” said Holly Geary, Executive Administrator of Goose Creek Association.

This funding from NOAA will allow FOR and partners to work directly with teachers to develop the program within their curriculum and sustainable for years to come.

“Every year hundreds of school children visit our property to learn about Virginia’s plants and animals, but we don’t usually get to spend a lot of time with their teachers,” said Dr. Eleanor Harris of The Clifton Institute.

“We’re excited to work with Friends of the Rappahannock to teach teachers about watershed conservation and how to engage their students with this important issue.”

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News