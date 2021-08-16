Watershed conservation education program coming to Culpeper, Fauquier schools

A $140,082 grant from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association will expand environmental literacy for local schoolchildren through the Chesapeake Bay Watershed Education and Training program, according to a recent release from Friends of the Rappahannock.
This grant will enable implementation of a sustainable Meaningful Watershed Educational Experience program over three years in Culpeper and Fauquier County Public Schools.
Friends of the Rappahannock hired a full time education manager at its Headwaters office in Culpeper to oversee the programs that will reach students at several grade levels, the release stated.
April Harper, the new Upper Rappahannock Educator Manager, will work with local partner organizations, teachers and public school staff to integrate a Meaningful Watershed Educational Experience into the schools.
Goose Creek Association is helping to bring the program to Fauquier County Public Schools.
“We are looking forward to working with FOR and the teachers to coordinate a comprehensive approach to the Environmental Literacy Model based on the Chesapeake Bay Education Program,” said Holly Geary, Executive Administrator of Goose Creek Association.
This funding from NOAA will allow FOR and partners to work directly with teachers to develop the program within their curriculum and sustainable for years to come.
“Every year hundreds of school children visit our property to learn about Virginia’s plants and animals, but we don’t usually get to spend a lot of time with their teachers,” said Dr. Eleanor Harris of The Clifton Institute.
“We’re excited to work with Friends of the Rappahannock to teach teachers about watershed conservation and how to engage their students with this important issue.”